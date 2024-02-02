Jonnie Irwin tributes: A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman says ‘my heart is broken’

A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin has died aged 50, his family announced on Friday (2 February).

The former TV host had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020. After initially keeping his illness private, Irwin revealed his condition in November 2022 after being told the cancer had spread from his lungs to his brain.

The news of his death was shared on the presenter’s Instagram account alongside a statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit,” the post read alongside a photo of Irwin and his wife Jessica Holmes.

Tributes have quickly poured in for Irwin, with Jasmine Harman – his Place in the Sun co-presenter of more than 200 episodes – saying her “heart is broken”.

Jasmine Harman: ‘My heart is broken'

Harman, who presented more than 200 episodes of Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun alongside Irwin, commented on the post announcing his death: “My heart is broken.”

She also shared a lengthier statement on her own Instagram account alongside a photo of her and Irwin looking out onto a sunset. It read: “Jonnie Irwin – I will always remember the first time I heard your name. When I was doing a screen test for a new show, they said ‘we definitely want Jonnie, but we need to find another presenter’. I wondered who this mysterious Jonnie was.

“We met in Cape Town, filming the pilot. You we’re so charismatic and energetic, so confident and fun. I understood immediately why they had to have you.

“Your cheeky-chappy persona and naughty sense of humour always broke the ice and made people laugh. Everyone warmed to you and you had the incredible ability to connect with people, making them feel like they’d known you for years.

“To begin our TV careers together was a pleasure and a privilege I will be eternally grateful for. Almost twenty years ago, as two nervous new presenters (me perhaps more nervous than you!) little did we know we know about the adventure we were about to embark on, and the friends we would become.

“Professionally, you were well suited to life in front of the lens. But for years, you always talked about wanting to settle down and become a dad. Your wish was granted when you met Jess. Never were you happier than in your role as husband and Dad to the most awesome three boys – you are a legend.

“Life is simply not fair. We can’t reason with it; there are no answers to the question Why? We can, in your memory learn to cherish every hug, every conversation, every moment, for the priceless time we have. Enjoy every breath, every sunrise and sunset, never take anything for granted, because tomorrow is not promised.

“Jonnie, you’ve taught me so much in our time as work colleagues and as good friends. I have never admired you more than over the last few years as you’ve faced life with cancer with positivity, determination and bloody mindedness. I’ve never known anyone as strong as you. You have done yourself, your loved ones and all of us proud.

“The world is a little darker today without you, but I will always smile when I think of you. My partner in crime, my OG co-presenter – Jonnie, I will miss you.

“Sending so much love to Jonnie’s family & loved ones.”

Irwin’s death announced

