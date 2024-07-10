Jordan Klepper Exposes What Trump's 'Oddly Familiar' Phrase Really Means

“Daily Show” correspondents Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper on Tuesday compared President Joe Biden to the unnamed Gwyneth Paltrow houseguest who “catastrophically” shit the bed and then fled the scene.

“I know that some people would say that the guest just had a bad night,” Lydic said. “He’s a decent man with a lifetime of service as a houseguest and he’s earned the chance to stay and clean up his mess. But the thing is, we all know he shit the bed. We can’t un-see him shitting the bed. And now, every time we see him, we’re gonna be wondering: Is he gonna shit the bed again?”

“Are we still taking about the houseguest?” Klepper asked.

Lydic said Paltrow might want to think twice before allowing the “guest” to stick around another four years ― and then looked ahead to January “and there’s a houseguest that nobody wanted and nobody in the house is allowed to get a goddamn abortion.”

“I’m almost certain we’re not talking about the houseguest,” Klepper said. “So: Joe Biden shit the bed.”

But it wasn’t long before they turned to that “houseguest that nobody wanted,” aka Donald Trump, who last week claimed to know nothing about the radical far-right Project 2025 agenda created by many in his inner circle and pushed by many of his own aides.

Biden has made it a campaign issue, tweeting “Google Project 2025.”

Trump last week said he had “no idea” who was behind it and called some of the plans “absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.”

“Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This is textbook Trump,” Klepper pointed out. “He hides his dog whistles next to some plausible deniability.”

His messages are full of contradictions ― which means they also have something for everybody,

But one phrase in particular struck Klepper as “odd and oddly familiar.”

The former president said something remarkably similar about Ghislaine Maxwell, who at the time was arrested and accused of grooming young girls for sexual abuse by longtime associate Jeffrey Epstein.

“I just wish her well, frankly” Trump said in 2020.

She has since been found guilty of a number of charges including child sex trafficking and is now serving a 20-year prison sentence.

“Here’s a tweet idea for Joe Biden,” Klepper said. “Google Ghislaine Maxwell.”

See more in the Tuesday night monologue: