Josh Turner Wishes Wife Jennifer a Happy Birthday in Sweet Family Photo Featuring All Four Sons

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, soulmate, and mother to my four boys!" Josh Turner wrote on Instagram

Josh Turner/X Josh Turner and family

Country singer Josh Turner is wishing his wife a happy birthday with a sweet family photo that proves his four sons are all grown up!

The “Your Man” singer, 46, celebrated wife Jennifer’s birthday on Friday, May 3, sharing a photo of her sitting atop his shoulders and his sons copying the pose beside them.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, soulmate, and mother to my four boys! So thankful she’s in my life 😉,” he captioned the post.

Turner and Jennifer tied the knot in 2003 after meeting at Belmont University in Nashville, and are parents to Hampton, 17, Colby, 14, Marion, 13, and Samuel, 9.

"Jennifer and I try to raise them in the right way, to prepare them for this crazy world we're living in," he told PEOPLE in 2021. "You're going to get pushed back and you're going to get negative comments here and there, but that's the world. Now, everybody has a voice, but you can't please everybody."

Jennifer travels with Turner on the road, playing keyboards and singing background vocals during his shows. In his 2014 book Man Stuff, he wrote that meeting her “wasn’t planned or expected,” but that their “friendship felt completely different.”

“I was truly on cloud nine,” he wrote. “I can’t really explain that time other than to say it was unbelievable.”

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Turner said his wife had raised their sons “on the road,” which in turn has brought the family “a lot of memories and… joy.”

"We've had a lot of challenges and hurdles that we had to overcome, but we've just continued to do what God's called us to do," he said. "Our God never promises that it will be easy. So, we just keep pressing forward and taking it one day at a time."

Turner released the album King Size Manger in 2021, and announced his new single “Heatin’ Things Up” last month.



