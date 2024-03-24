Joveljic matches MLS record with 5th goal, helps LA Galaxy beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored a goal to tie an MLS record and Marky Delgado scored the game-winner in the 80th minute as the LA Galaxy made three second-half goals to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night.

Delgado, who leads the Galaxy (2-0-3) with four assists, fired his right-footed shot from the right side of the six-yard box to the bottom right corner of the net.

Joveljic scored his right-footed shot to the bottom right corner of the net in the 75th minute. Joveljic has scored a goal in each of the club's first five games of the season, matching Columbus’ Brian McBride (1998) for the longest goal-scoring streak to start a season in league history. Riqui Puig had the assist.

Galaxy defender Eriq Zavaleta, making his first start of the season, scored in the 72nd.

Sporting's Nemanja Radoja's shot from close range opened the scoring in the 34th minute. Dániel Sallói had the assist following a corner kick. William Agada made it 2-0 for Sporting (1-1-3) in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Jake Davis and Rémi Walter each had shots blocked in the 89th minute for Sporting.

Sporting Kansas City plays at Toronto on Saturday. The Galaxy will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

