Julia Roberts shares rare photo of son to mark his 17th birthday

Julia Roberts can be seen beaming at her baby son in an adorable throwback picture (Instagram @juliaroberts)

Julia Roberts was feeling nostalgic as she shared a sweet throwback baby picture of her son Henry to mark his 17th birthday.

The Oscar-winning actress, 56, shares Henry and her 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinneas with her second husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her youngest’s special day.

In the snap, Roberts can be seen beaming at the tot as she holds him in his arms.

Young Henry meanwhile looks content as he stares off into the distance and away from the camera.

“Incredible that this baby is now a towering 17 year old wonder!” the 56-year-old actress gushed in her caption.

“Happy Birthday beautiful Henry,” she penned in the accompanying caption.

The Pretty Woman star rarely posts pictures of her children, and has not done so since November when she marked her twins’ birthday.

Fans may be treated to more in future as Roberts and her spouse will be celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary on July 4, having married at her New Mexico ranch back in 2002.

Roberts has previously admitting to accepting fewer acting jobs after becoming a parent.

Reflecting on this exciting chapter in her life, she said: “It wasn’t by design. So much as not finding something that I was interested in. I was surprised how quickly the years seemed to go by.

“It’s also the math equation of my husband’s work schedule and the kids’ school schedule and summer vacation. It’s not just, Oh, I think I want to do this.

“I have a sense of great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker,” the Being Erin Brockovich star added to New York Times magazine.