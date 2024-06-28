Jury in Karen Read Murder Trial Deadlocked Despite 'Exhaustive' Review

Karen Read is on trial in connection with the January 2022 death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Karen Read

The jury in the high-profile murder trial of Karen Read, a Massachusetts woman accused of killing her police officer boyfriend in 2022, told the judge on Friday, June 28, that they are deadlocked despite a rigorous, four-day review of the evidence.

Read is accused of murdering John O’Keefe, 46, who was found dead in the snow outside a friend’s house the morning after he was allegedly struck by Read, who prosecutors say was intoxicated, as she backed out of a driveway in Canton, Mass..

Her attorneys have maintained she was framed, and that she's a victim of a cover-up by police.

In a note to Judge Beverly Cannone on Friday, the jury foreperson said, in part, “I am writing to inform you on behalf of the jury that despite our exhaustive review of the evidence and our diligent consideration of all disputed evidence, we have been unable to reach a unanimous verdict," according to trial proceedings broadcast by CourtTV and viewed by PEOPLE.

Despite the jury’s note, the judge sent them back to keep deliberating after lunch.

She said for a case that included 657 exhibits and 74 witness testimonies, the jury ought to deliberate further.

"This note arrived with less three hours of deliberations today," Cannone said. "Very complex issues in this case," she said, "I am not prepared to find that there have been due and thorough deliberations at this point."



