This just in from 1925: Dallas looks to ban horse-drawn carriages on city streets

Katie Hawkinson
·3 min read
Horse-drawn carriages, like those pictured in New York’s Central Park, could be banned from the public streets of Dallas, Texas (AFP via Getty Images)
Horse-drawn carriages, like those pictured in New York’s Central Park, could be banned from the public streets of Dallas, Texas (AFP via Getty Images)

Dallas, Texas could soon become one of the largest cities in the US to ban horse-drawn carriages.

The Dallas City Council will vote Wednesday on the ban, The Dallas Morning News reports, which would prohibit the carriages on public streets, though not private property. The vote follows a committee hearing in April when members recommended the ban.

Council member Adam Bazaldua said these carriages could lead to “a tragedy occurring”. Dallas only has one licensed carriage operator, North Star Carriage, while several other businesses use the streets “illegally,” he added.

“This isn’t an attack on one business,” Bazaldua said. “It’s just a fact that we have no ability to regulate a much larger industry.”

Brian High, who owns the North Star Carriage company, said there isn’t a problem in Dallas.

Horse-drawn carriages, like those pictured in New York City’s Central Park, could be banned from the public streets of Dallas, Texas (AFP via Getty Images)
Horse-drawn carriages, like those pictured in New York City’s Central Park, could be banned from the public streets of Dallas, Texas (AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re all kind of baffled that they could vote to ban this, and it isn’t based on information that shows a real problem in Dallas,” High told The Dallas Morning News. “Other operators are in Dallas for short stints, and there hasn’t been any safety issues.”

Horse carriage rides have operated in the Texas city for the past 40 years and evoke an early 20th century feel for special occasions like weddings and proms.

However, some have long advocated for a ban, arguing the carriages can be unsafe for people and horses.

Raquel Carbajal, co-founder of Ban Horse Carriages Dallas, told local outlet KERA News that she’s thrilled to see the vote taking place.

“It’s a win-win for everybody,” she told the outlet. “Because I know people that are out there driving ... they’re worried about ... just driving safely. And then you have a horse out here. To me, it just doesn’t make sense. It’s just a disaster and a dangerous situation.

Bazaldua pointed to two 2019 incidents in nearby Highland Park, The Dallas Morning News reports. In the first incident, a driver was stuck between two parked cars and a carriage carrying several people. The carriage and car got into a wreck as they tried to navigate around each other. The second incident involved a spooked horse that took off down the street and caused the carriage passengers to be thrown out.

Other major cities, like Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, have banned horse-drawn carriages. Bans are increasing around the world including in Montreal, Amsterdam and Istanbul.

The Chicago City Council voted to stop renewing horse-drawn carriage licenses beginning in 2021. Jodie Wiederkehr, executive director of the Chicago Alliance for animals, praised the decision at the time.

“The Chicago Alliance for Animals is overjoyed that Chicago officials finally acknowledged that humane tourism is the way of the future and banned this inhumane, archaic and dangerous relic before a human or horse suffers or dies from this unnecessary activity, like so many have in other cities,” Wiederkehr said, according to the Associated Press.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Police identify family of four found dead in rural community near Windsor

    ESSEX, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police confirmed Wednesday that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family. The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh. Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside. Police said they cannot confir

  • He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for $175,000

    Vermont has agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by the ACLU of Vermont on behalf of Gregory Bombard, of St. Albans. Trooper Jay Riggen stopped Bombard’s vehicle in St. Albans on Feb. 9, 2018, because he believed Bombard had shown him the middle finger, according to the lawsuit.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Swung at a Drag Queen—and Missed

    Texas Drag queen Brigitte Bandit, who fancies herself as a “Dolly Parton tribute artist,” unknowingly walked into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s confused crosshairs on Tuesday when she spoke to CNN about her mission to Capitol Hill this week. Bandit, who was in D.C. to lobby lawmakers on the Equality Act and the Transgender Bill of Rights, spoke to CNN’s Sara Sidner on Wednesday about the importance of the bill. “It’s very scary for queer people to exist in a time where we see this kind of rhetoric be

  • Mass shootings across the US mark the first weekend of summer

    The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery store in Arkansas.

  • Ex-Millionaires Are Revealing How They Lost All Their Money, And I'm Actually Speechless

    "And that's how my mother lost a multi-million dollar inheritance and got stuck with a $50k funeral bill..."

  • Nancy Pelosi Delivers Blistering 5-Word Trump Prediction

    The former House speaker slammed the former president’s rhetoric after she was asked about her husband’s recovery from a 2022 hammer attack.

  • Police say owner of Montreal motel was implicated in drug trade, sex trafficking

    The owner of Motel St-Jacques, a 31-room guest house located on a dead-end street in western Montreal, where $45 bought a four-hour stay and $40 allegedly bought a bag of crack cocaine, profited from the prostitution and drug trade that took place there, according to police.The owner, Jitendrakumar Patel, who went by Jack, according to a police affidavit filed in Quebec court last week, helped undercover police officers buy drugs, including crack cocaine and fentanyl. The affidavit alleges he al

  • Port St. Lucie mom sentenced to more than 21 life terms in prison for sex crimes against her children

    A Port St. Lucie mother has been sentenced to 21 life terms in prison plus 800 years after being convicted of 'evil and horrific' sex crimes against her children.

  • Texas parole board denies clemency to Ramiro Gonzales, to be executed Wednesday despite expert witness walking back testimony

    Texas’ parole board on Monday denied clemency for death row inmate Ramiro Gonzales, who is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for a 2001 murder, despite the fact a key expert witness no longer stands by his testimony at trial.

  • Mounties seize 439 catalytic converters in B.C. theft, trafficking investigation

    BURNABY, B.C. — Mounties in Burnaby, B.C., say they used undercover officers as part of a lengthy investigation into hundreds of stolen catalytic converters that they say were destined to be sent to the United States.

  • B.C. child killer Allan Schoenborn believes public should 'lighten up' about what he did

    The man who killed his three children in Merritt more than 15 years ago was the focus of a BC Review Board hearing on the future of his custody and supervision. As Rumina Daya reports, the board heard that Allan Schoenborn, who has changed his name to Ken John Johnson, feels the public needs to "lighten up" about what he did.

  • Justice Jackson Lobs Snark At Supreme Court In Dissent On Government 'Greed'

    Ketanji Brown Jackson took aim at public corruption from a bench that is immersed in an enduring corruption scandal of its own.

  • 'I'm sorry, God': Accused at Coutts border blockade cried when protest abandoned

    LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Anthony Olienick, sitting alone in an empty police interrogation room, breaks down in tears when he learns the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., has disbanded in part because of his arrest.

  • 'Shocking example of abuse' that cut 5-year-old's life short earns man 14-year sentence

    WARNING: This story contains details of child abuse.In a "shocking example of abuse" that cut short the life of a five-year-old girl in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Superior Court judge sentenced an Ottawa man to 14 years imprisonment on Monday.Justin Cassie-Berube, 30, repeatedly assaulted Chloe Guan-Branch in the months before she died in 2020, for things as trifling as not writing her letters correctly, Justice Pierre Roger told court. Those assaults included slaps to the mout

  • Robert Crimo III, accused in July 4th parade mass shooting, backs out of plea deal in court hearing

    Robert Crimo III, the man accused of opening fire from a rooftop onto Fourth of July parade revelers in Highland Park, Illinois, two years ago, backed out of a proposed plea deal in a dramatic court hearing Wednesday.

  • Former Brampton fire captain pleads guilty to wife's murder

    A former Brampton fire captain has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after strangling his wife and then burning her body in an SUV in an effort to cover up the crime.Collingwood man James Schwalm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Superior Court last week in relation to the death of his wife Ashley Schwalm, whose burned body was found in an SUV in the Blue Mountains in January of 2023.According to an agreed statement of facts submitted in the case, Blue Mountains Fire Services respon

  • Jury recommends death penalty for ex-prison guard trainee who murdered 5 women inside Florida bank

    A jury on Wednesday recommended a former prison guard trainee be sentenced to death for his execution-style murders of five women inside a Florida bank five years ago, a massacre that fulfilled his long-stated desire to kill.

  • Regina high school teacher on trial for alleged sexual offences involving 15-year-old girl

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details.The trial of a Regina teacher charged with sexual offences involving a 15-year-old student began in the Court of King's Bench in Regina on Monday.Jeffrey Dumba has pleaded not guilty to five charges including inviting a minor to touch herself sexually, distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and possessing child pornography.The charges relate to Dumba's alleged interactions with the teen between June 23, 2021 and Sept. 2, 2021.Regina po

  • Two boys, 14 and 16 years old, charged with murder of 3-year-old Ramone Carter

    Kristen Mirand reports live moments after authorities announced two teenagers have been indicted for the murder of a 3-year-old boy in Buffalo.

  • Kidnapping victim escaped after 3 days of confinement, police say in announcing charges

    Three days after a man was kidnapped, restrained, robbed and beaten, he managed to escape to a local hospital, Calgary police say in announcing charges against two women and a man.On Wednesday, Calgary police said they'd laid more than 50 charges against the three.This incident is believed to be drug-related, according to investigators.Victim lured to hotelOn May 6, around 1 p.m., the victim showed up at the Emerald Hotel & Suites in the northeast community of Sunridge.He believed he was meeting