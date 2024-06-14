'It was just awful': 66-year-old woman fatally struck by police truck on South Carolina beach

A state investigation is underway after a police officer fatally struck a woman while driving a truck on a crowded beach in South Carolina Thursday afternoon.

According to the Horry County Police Department, the crash took place at the Nash Street Public Beach Access, just north of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

“What occurred on the beach yesterday was a tragedy and we know our community is hurting," the department posted on Facebook Friday. "Our hearts are with all those impacted by this loss."

The coroner identified the victim as Sandra "Sandy" Schultz-Peters, 66, of Myrtle Beach.

In a release, police said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash.

A Horry County Police Department beach patrol officer is on administrative leave after state troopers said the officer's truck fatally struck a woman on a crowded beach north of Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, South Carolina on June 13, 2024.

'The most powerful scream'

State police Lance Corporal Lena Butler told USA TODAY the fatal collision involving a 2020 Ford Ranger pickup truck took place at 1:07 p.m. on private property.

The driver was traveling north onto private property and the pedestrian was facing east when the truck struck her, Butler said.

"I heard her scream, nothing before that," beachgoer Amanda Bilodeau told USA TODAY on Friday. "I turned around instantly and it had already happened... it was just awful."

Bilodeau, 31, said everyone immediately rushed to lift the truck off of the woman.

"After that I stepped back to get out of the way to let professionals do their job with space," she said. "And everyone just prayed for her."

Another beachgoer, Dennis Miller, told WMBF-TV he was one of the bystanders who tried to help.

“She was pinned underneath the vehicle, so a bunch of men, we came over, we did our best to lift the car up off of her," Miller recalled to the outlet.

The driver of the truck, a police officer, was not injured, Butler said.

The victim, the trooper reported, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The police department also said an internal investigation regarding the crash will be conducted.

Police reported the officer involved was placed on routine administrative leave.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 66-year-old woman hit, killed by police truck on South Carolina beach