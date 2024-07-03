Justin Timberlake’s Mugshot Is Now an Art Piece at Hamptons Gallery Following His DWI Arrest

The Sag Harbor Police Department released the singer’s mugshot on June 18 after he was arrested on DWI charges

Sag Harbor Police Department Justin Timberlake mugshot

Justin Timberlake’s mugshot is now a work of art in the same town in which he was arrested last month.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the “Selfish” singer’s mugshot image was turned into a limited-edition piece that’s now featured at the Romany Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor, New York — the same town where Timberlake, 43, was booked by police last month for allegedly “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” authorities previously told PEOPLE.

Artist Godfrey Lohman brought the art piece (said to be available in several colors) to the gallery recently, which has attracted “nonstop lines” and onlookers eager to snap photos of it, per the report.

“My reaction was, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s great! It’s just great!” owner Romany Kramoris told the outlet of seeing the artwork in her gallery, which plans to carry Timberlake’s mugshot pieces — which are reportedly priced at $520 — through the rest of the summer.

Gallery employee Leslie Raff told Page Six, “[Timberlake’s mugshot] is our most contemporary piece! It’s au courant.”

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic Justin Timberlake attends the 2019 Songwriters Hall Of Fame at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City

On June 18, Timberlake was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations — one for running a stop sign and one for failure to keep in lane — after a police officer saw the singer’s 2025 BMW drive through a stop sign early that morning and "fail to keep on the right side of the roadway,” per his arrest report obtained by PEOPLE.

The arresting officer who initiated the traffic stop claimed in the report that Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

As a result, the Grammy winner was processed at the Sag Harbor Police Headquarters and arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court later that morning. He was released on his own recognizance following the hearing. His court date is set for July 26 — the same day he’ll be in Kraków, Poland, for his tour.

Timberlake’s arrest came amid his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which he was on break from at the time following a sold-out show at Miami’s Kaseya Center. His next scheduled concerts will stop in cities in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky this month before the “Cry Me a River” performer takes his tour overseas.



