Juvenile killed after car strikes a scooter on a Broward road, deputies say

A juvenile was killed after a car collided with a scooter in Broward County early Thursday afternoon, according to deputies.

Just before 5 p.m., a vehicle and a scooter crashed near 7900 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found an injured juvenile when they responded to the crash.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. It’s unclear whether the juvenile was riding the scooter.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene as traffic homicide detectives investigate. Thus far, details are light on how the crash occurred.

Both directions of McNab Road between Avon Lane and 81st Avenue are shut down.

This is a developing story.