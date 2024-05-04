Kaia Gerber’s Dating History: From Pete Davidson to Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber has been romantically linked to Austin Butler since 2021

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews ; John Shearer/WireImage Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson in 2019; Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler in 2023

Kaia Gerber has had several high-profile relationships throughout the years.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Gerber started modeling at age 10, when she made her debut in a Versace campaign in 2012. After her career took off, Gerber admitted she didn't have as much time for relationships as she might have had if she were just a regular teenager attending high school in Malibu, Calif., where she grew up.

"When I'm working, I don't have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I'm sorry, I just can't," Gerber told British Vogue in 2019. "But I'm not losing hope in all love forever."

However, the Palm Royale star eventually found some balance and time for her romantic life. She was linked to stars such as Pete Davidson and Jacob Elordi before she entered a relationship with actor Austin Butler, whom she's been dating since December 2021.

Despite their high-profile careers, Gerber and Butler prefer to keep their romance out of the spotlight, with the model telling WSJ. Magazine that their relationship is "sacred."

“Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she shared.



Here’s everything to know about Kaia Gerber’s dating history.

Wellington Grant

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Kaia Gerber and Wellington Grant in 2019.

Gerber and fellow model Wellington Grant never officially confirmed that they were dating, but they were spotted together several times in early 2019. They were spotted leaving the Mercer Hotel together on Valentine’s Day, and were last seen together in April having dinner with Gerber’s parents.

Pete Davidson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ; Bryan Bedder/Getty Pete Davidson; Kaia Gerber.

At 18, Gerber was linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Their relationship lasted from October to December 2019. They were first spotted on dates in New York and Los Angeles, and she brought a birthday cake to the studio to celebrate his Nov. 16 birthday.

Later in November, the two attended the Miami wedding of one of Gerber’s friends, and were spotted kissing by the hotel pool. The following month, in an SNL skit, Davidson joked that “the world wants to punch me in the throat” for dating Gerber. He hinted on the same segment that he would be going to rehab. The pair broke up shortly after.

"She's very young, and I'm f------ going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab," Davidson said in February 2020. "It's just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn't have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s---. She should be enjoying her work."

"It just wasn't the right place or the right time at all," he added. "Her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they're cool."

Gerber’s parents were supportive of her relationship, but also cautious. "So many people have difficult teen years with their kids, and we thought we'd kind of skated through that period," Crawford told Vogue. "And a little later, it hit us in ways we didn't necessarily expect. But you just have to let your kids fly and be there to pick them up if they fall."

Jacob Elordi

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi in September 2021.

Gerber started dating Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi in September 2020, when they were spotted on dates in Malibu and New York City. Shortly after, the couple went on a vacation to Los Cabos with her parents.

"Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together," a source told PEOPLE in November 2020. "It's obvious that Cindy and Rande approve of Jacob, too. They spend a lot of time together."

She posted sweet Valentine’s Day photos of roses and a photo of them on the beach, just captioning that one with a red heart. A few months later, she opened up about their connection. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” Gerber told Vogue in May 2021 of their relationship. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

In August, Elordi said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that Gerber made him cut off his quarantine mullet as soon as they got together. "My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off. She took me to the bathroom and she got scissors and she cut it off," he told Kimmel. "She said, 'You're cute, but you're not that cute.' "

They made their red carpet debut in September of that year at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The pair ended things in November 2021, but shortly afterward, Elordi had kind things to say about her, telling Men’s Health he “learned so much from her” about how to handle life in the spotlight.

Austin Butler

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the 2023 Time100 Gala.

Just a month after her breakup to Elordi, Gerber was linked to Elvis actor Austin Butler. Their romance started in December 2021, but they didn’t make it red carpet official until March 2022, when the new couple appeared together at an event for W Magazine.

In May 2022, Gerber and Butler attended the Met Gala together, though they walked the red carpet separately, Butler escorting Elvis Presley’s widow Priscilla Presley. Shortly after, they attended the Cannes Film Festival together for the Elvis premiere.

In January 2023, Butler won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elvis, attending the ceremony with Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Gerber was spotted congratulating her beau just after his win. When Elvis’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley unexpectedly died later in January 2023, Butler and Gerber attended her memorial service at Graceland, sitting behind the Presley family.

The duo kept their romance going for the rest of 2023 on cute date nights, at Paris Fashion Week in the fall and during Halloween when they dressed as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol.

Gerber and Butler were last photographed together in February 2024 at the London premiere of his new movie Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square, where Gerber attended to support Butler, who stars in the film.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.