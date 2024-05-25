Kaley Cuoco Posts Sweet Family Snaps with Daughter Matilda and Partner Tom Pelphrey: 'Perfect Little LA Moment'

The actress also shared photos of the couple on the set of Pelphrey's latest project and Matilda in the makeup chair

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and daughter Matilda; Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is paying tribute to her family life in Los Angeles!

In a new Instagram post on Friday, May 24, the Role Play star, 38, shared a glimpse of what she's been up to lately, including some fun times with her partner, Tom Pelphrey, and their 11-month daughter, Matilda.

Cuoco kicked off the post with a snap of her and Pelphrey posing together in a printed photo. In the next picture, her family of three could be seen spending some time together. She made a funny face as she stood over Matilda and Pelphrey as they hung out on a couch.

The actress also shared a photo of Matilda in what appears to be a makeup chair, holding some makeup brushes, and a selfie with herself and her daughter in bed. The pair looked comfortable, with the toddler wearing cartoon pajamas and Cuoco wrapped in a gray blanket.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey play with daughter Matilda

Related: Kaley Cuoco Jokes Daughter Matilda's 'Favorite Frickin' Word' Is 'Dad': 'Do You Know the Word Mama?' (Exclusive)

Other home moments were captured in the Instagram carousel, including the couple’s dog lying down with the Outer Rage actor in bed and Matilda lounging comfortably on a blanket on their couch.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Also included in the carousel were photos of the couple posing together on the set of a work project. There was even a shot of Pelphrey sitting in a chair on set that read, “Based on a True Story: Season 3.”

“A perfect little LA moment 🏡 🐾 ✈️ 🎥 ❤️,” Cuoco captioned the post.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey pose on what appears to be the set of a film project

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Big Bang Theory actress recently celebrated Mother’s Day with a touching Instagram post that paid tribute to her partner, as well as all the other special caregivers who helped raise her daughter.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Especially all the ladies who help us raise our little Tildy! We couldn’t do it workout you 🌸. And dada behind the scene’s making today so special," Cuoco wrote in the caption of the post.

Related: Kaley Cuoco Says Every Animal on Her Rescue Ranch Has ‘Kissed’ and ‘Licked’ Baby Daughter Matilda (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco takes a selfie with her daughter Matilda

Last year, Cuoco opened up about life as a new mom following Matilda’s birth in March 2023, and raising her little girl with Pelphrey, whom she began dating in May 2022.

"Tom and I were sitting with Matilda the other day, and she was literally staring at us, and she touched both of our faces, and just gave us this innocent, just really joyful 'hi' smile," Cuoco told PEOPLE at the time.

"I mean, I could cry right now," she continued. "We both looked at each other and we started tearing up. He goes, 'Is this our life now, where we just cry at everything she does?' "



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.