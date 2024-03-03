Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza, citing 'immense scale of suffering'

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on Sunday March 3, 2024 during the 59th anniversary celebration of the Bloody Sunday March.

WASHINGTON – Vice President Kamala Harris called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday, citing the immense suffering resulting from the Israel-Hamas War.

“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire,” Harris said in Selma, Ala., while marking the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Harris called the situation in Gaza a “humanitarian catastrophe” and said Israel must do more to increase the flow of aid into the area. “No excuses,” she said.

President Joe Biden has been under immense pressure to demand a ceasefire in the five-month war, which started after Hamas militants stormed southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking 250 others hostage. Over 30,00 Palestinians have died in war.

The Biden administration said Saturday that Israel has essentially agreed to a six-week ceasefire that would include the release of hostages, but that Hamas to sign off on the deal.

