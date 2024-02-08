Kansas City woman identified in Platte County inmate death investigation

An inmate who died in the Platte County Detention Center on Feb. 1 has been identified as a Kansas City woman.

Staff at the detention center discovered an inmate, identified as Lisa Michelle Ellington, 55, of Kansas City, who was unresponsive in one of the housing units around 3:50 p.m. last Thursday, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Ellington received medical services, but was unresponsive to the treatments, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. She was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary findings by detectives indicated she died by suicide, the sheriff’s office said last week.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.