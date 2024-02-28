Kansas coach Lance Leipold signs new contract with big raise, no extra years | Report

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has reportedly signed a new contract, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel reports that Leipold’s new average salary is more than $7 million per year, which puts him in the top three average salaries for Big 12 coaches. Per Thamel, the contract doesn’t include any new years and is still set to expire after the 2029 season

A Kansas Athletics official did not immediately confirm the report, though the Jayhawks have been moving in this direction for some time, particularly after Leipold emerged as a reported top candidate for the Washington job this offseason.

Leipold received a contract extension in November 2022 after leading KU to its first bowl appearance in 14 years. His old contract began at $5.0 million for the 2023 season and was set to increase by $100,000 every year through 2029. The average per year of that deal was $5.3 million and the highest sum $5.6 million in 2029.

Sources: Kansas has agreed to a new contract for coach Lance Leipold that features a significant raise in his average salary to more than $7 million per year, putting him in the Top 3 average salary in the Big 12. Leipold has delivered back-to-back bowl seasons at Kansas, and the… pic.twitter.com/4jII76IlJv — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 28, 2024

Leipold, who has coached the Jayhawks for three seasons, has seen the Jayhawks’ record improve year over year. He led KU to back-to-back bowl games the past two seasons for the first time since 2007 and 2008.

The Jayhawks (9-4, 5-4 Big 12) defeated UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December.

KU’s investment in keeping Leipold in Lawrence comes at a pivotal time. As construction at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium continues, KU will play all of its 2024 home games in Kansas City — on both sides of the state line.

Two of KU’s home games will be played at Children’s Mercy Park, home of the Sporting KC, and four games will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs play.

The Jayhawks enter 2024 with heightened expectations for next season. One of their biggest goals is winning a Big 12 Championship — which likely would mean a College Football Playoff appearance under the new format.

“We’ve talked about putting ourselves in a position with the amount of players that we have returning that we can be ... in a conversation to compete for a conference championship,” Leipold said after KU’s bowl win. “And I don’t think I ever would have thought I would be saying that this quick into this time here at Kansas.