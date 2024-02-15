Kansas father charged with murder in death of one-month-old baby in Franklin County

A Franklin County father was arrested and charged Wednesday in the January death of his newborn son.

Jason P. Marnell, 24, faces charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a child after his arrest during a traffic stop in Richmond, close to Highway 59 and Clark Road, according to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation news release.

On Jan. 14, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies were called to 304 E. Central St. in Richmond, where they found one-month-old Waylon S. Marnell unresponsive, according to Melissa Underwood, communications director at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The infant was transported to an Ottawa Hospital, and later transferred to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City in critical condition. He was removed from life-support two weeks later.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was then called in to assist with the investigation.

Jason Marnell has been booked in the Franklin County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.