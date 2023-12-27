Kansas football running back Devin Neal to return for senior season, report says

The wait is finally over.

Star Kansas running back and Lawrence native Devin Neal is returning to KU for the 2024 season, ESPN reported on Tuesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The report says Neal informed the KU coaching staff of his decision to return, though it did not say when. The news broke mere hours before Kansas (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) was set to kick off against UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

A source close to Neal could not confirm the news as of Tuesday evening.

Neal made several Instagram posts in the hours before the bowl game, first sharing a picture of him playing football with three sad faces. Not long after that, Neal posted a story with a caption that read, “Relax, we going.”

The speculation of whether Neal would depart for the NFL Draft or return to Kansas for his senior season started midway through his stellar junior season.

Neal ran for 1,209 yards on 183 carries, averaging 6.6 yards per carry with 15 touchdowns. He landed on the All-Big 12 second team.

The Star spoke to Neal about turning pro during KU’s media day for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Sunday. Neal told The Star that he remained undecided about the decision.

Neal’s parents, Freda and Ryan McPhail, told The Star in December that they’d carefully evaluate the running backs of the last few NFL Draft classes to help Neal make his decision.

For Neal, he was having more fun this season than ever before.

“It’s special, Neal said on Sunday. “You can say that you want to do this — you want to achieve your dream — but to actually be a part of the special group, it’s really cool. ...

“I know it means a lot to the older guys who’ve been through a lot in this program. I’m just glad everyone got to experience this. Even for the freshmen, that they don’t have to experience what was in the past, too.”

Neal is currently third all-time in rushing touchdowns at Kansas. He’s also two rushing touchdowns away from breaking the single-season record (17).