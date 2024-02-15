Advertisement

Karaban scores 21 points as No. 1 UConn rolls past DePaul 101-65 for its 13th straight win

  • UConn forward Alex Karaban, left, drives against DePaul forward Da'Sean Nelson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    1/10

    UConn DePaul Basketball

    UConn forward Alex Karaban, left, drives against DePaul forward Da'Sean Nelson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • UConn guard Stephon Castle, left, goes up foe a dunk against DePaul guard K.T. Raimey during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    2/10

    UConn DePaul Basketball

    UConn guard Stephon Castle, left, goes up foe a dunk against DePaul guard K.T. Raimey during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • UConn center Donovan Clingan, left, blocks a shot by DePaul center Churchill Abass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    3/10

    UConn DePaul Basketball

    UConn center Donovan Clingan, left, blocks a shot by DePaul center Churchill Abass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • DePaul interim coach Matt Brady wipes his face as he looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    4/10

    UConn DePaul Basketball

    DePaul interim coach Matt Brady wipes his face as he looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • UConn head coach Dan Hurley calls his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    5/10

    UConn DePaul Basketball

    UConn head coach Dan Hurley calls his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • UConn forward Alex Karaban, center, drives as DePaul forward Mac Etienne, left, and guard Elijah Fisher defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    6/10

    UConn DePaul Basketball

    UConn forward Alex Karaban, center, drives as DePaul forward Mac Etienne, left, and guard Elijah Fisher defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • UConn center Donovan Clingan drives to the basket against DePaul center Churchill Abass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    7/10

    UConn DePaul Basketball

    UConn center Donovan Clingan drives to the basket against DePaul center Churchill Abass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • UConn guard Cam Spencer (12) drives as DePaul guard Keyondre Young, left, guard Jalen Terry and center Churchill Abass, right, guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    8/10

    UConn DePaul Basketball

    UConn guard Cam Spencer (12) drives as DePaul guard Keyondre Young, left, guard Jalen Terry and center Churchill Abass, right, guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • DePaul guard Elijah Fisher, left, and UConn center Donovan Clingan battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    9/10

    UConn DePaul Basketball

    DePaul guard Elijah Fisher, left, and UConn center Donovan Clingan battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • UConn guard Hassan Diarra, right, shoots against DePaul guard Jalen Terry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    10/10

    UConn DePaul Basketball

    UConn guard Hassan Diarra, right, shoots against DePaul guard Jalen Terry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
UConn forward Alex Karaban, left, drives against DePaul forward Da'Sean Nelson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
UConn guard Stephon Castle, left, goes up foe a dunk against DePaul guard K.T. Raimey during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
UConn center Donovan Clingan, left, blocks a shot by DePaul center Churchill Abass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
DePaul interim coach Matt Brady wipes his face as he looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
UConn head coach Dan Hurley calls his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against DePaul in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
UConn forward Alex Karaban, center, drives as DePaul forward Mac Etienne, left, and guard Elijah Fisher defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
UConn center Donovan Clingan drives to the basket against DePaul center Churchill Abass during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
UConn guard Cam Spencer (12) drives as DePaul guard Keyondre Young, left, guard Jalen Terry and center Churchill Abass, right, guard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
DePaul guard Elijah Fisher, left, and UConn center Donovan Clingan battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
UConn guard Hassan Diarra, right, shoots against DePaul guard Jalen Terry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
ANDREW SELIGMAN
·2 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 21 points, and No. 1 UConn rolled to its 13th straight win, beating DePaul 101-65 on Wednesday night.

Karaban nailed five 3-pointers — one shy of his career high — after scoring 25 in a romp at Georgetown last week, and the Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East) wasted little time burying the Blue Demons (3-21, 0-13). They took control in the opening minutes and never looked back. UConn faces a stiffer test when it hosts No. 4 Marquette on Saturday.

Stephon Castle had 15 points and six assists for UConn and Cam Spencer added 14 points five rebounds and five assists.

Jaden Henley scored 15 for DePaul. But the Blue Demons lost their 12th straight game and sixth since interim coach Matt Brady took over for the fired Tony Stubblefield.

UConn showed why it's at the top of the AP poll for the fifth week in a row, grabbing a 52-29 halftime lead.

They were up 22-7 after Spencer nailed a 3 and Jaylin Stewart broke for a layup just over eight minutes into the game. And with a 31-18 lead, they put this one away with a 13-2 run.

Karaban started it when he made a jumper with 7:15 left in the half. Hassan Diarra went the distance for a layup following a steal to make it a 20-point game. Spencer pulled up for a jumper in the lane, and Tristen Newton scored on a put-back, making it 44-20 with just over four minutes left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies moved a step closer to their first Big East regular-season championship since the 2005-06 season, when they tied Villanova. The Huskies lead Marquette by 2 1/2 games with six remaining.

DePaul: The Blue Demons never really were in this one and fell to 1-19 against UConn.

UP NEXT

UConn: The showdown with Marquette in Hartford on Saturday is the first of two games between the teams. UConn also visits the Golden Eagles on March 6.

DePaul: The Blue Demons will try again for their first conference win when they visit Providence on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball