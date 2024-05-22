Kate Hudson explains why her marriage to ex Chris Robinson was ‘no mistake’

Kate Hudson has defended her decision to marry ex Chris Robinson.

The actor, 45, reflected on getting married for the first time when she was 21 during Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy. While Hudson and Robinson’s marriage ended in 2007, she acknowledged to Cooper that her ex was still “her first real love”.

She reflected on how the relationship developed relatively quickly, since she and Robinson got together when she was 20 years old, and married less than a year later.

“We were engaged in four months, married at nine months. Then, [after] three years, I wanted to have a baby,” Hudson said, referring to her now-20-year-old son, Ryder, who she shares with Robinson. “Then it started to do that downward spiral.”

Although the marriage came to an end, Hudson made it clear that she didn’t regret it. She also described how much love she and the musician had for each other when they were together.

“I didn’t question it for a second,” she added about getting married. “We were so connected. And Chris taught me so much about love, connection. It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship.”

After the Bride Wars star acknowledged that her family was supportive of her relationship, she once again defended her decision to get married.

“And not a mistake,” she said. “I look back at my entire life at this point, and I actually feel like I might have gotten it right.”

She also noted that while her marriage came at a busy time in her career, she still had a “very grounding, loving” relationship with Robinson. Hudson then explained how she’s continued to have a lot of love for her ex.

“Even in the hardest times, I will be able to see people that I’ve been with and that I’ve shared intimacy with in a loving way,” the actor continued. “I also believe that’s a choice… I do that because I think it’s more peaceful for me, which makes it more peaceful for my children.”

Along with Ryder, Hudson has a 12-year-old son, Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. She also has a five-year-old daughter, Rani, with longtime partner Danny Fujikawa, who she’s been engaged to since 2021.

Earlier this month, Hudson once again opened up about relationship with Robinson and how difficult their split was.

“My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, shared via Entertainment Tonight. “That was not an easy breakup. I was very in love with him, but it wasn’t going to be the rest of my life.”

However, she knew there was a reason why the relationship ended, explaining that she and Robinson had different responsibilities at the time.

“I was like a baby. When my life really started to really take off and I wanted to go in different directions, we literally just weren’t in the same space to keep going,” Hudson added.

During an appearance on The World’s First Podcast in February 2023, she emphasized that she was “madly in love” with Robinson within the first few months of dating, so she “didn’t think twice” about getting married. She also recalled how they “worshiped each other” when dating, before pointing out some other things she learned from him.

“He was also so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved,” she said. “Chris completely opened that floodgate for me forever. No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like.”