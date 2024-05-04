Kate Hudson Reminisces on Meeting Jimmy Fallon on “Almost Famous” and Their 20-Year Friendship: ‘Spent a Ton of Time Laughing'

"To play on [Fallon's] show the other night was one of the great full circle moments,” Hudson wrote on Instagram

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty (2) Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon

Kate Hudson is paying tribute to her longtime friendship with Jimmy Fallon.

The actress and singer, 45, reflected on the first time she met the TV host more than two decades ago after debuting her new song, “Gonna Find Out,” on The Tonight Show on Thursday, May 2.

Hudson shared in an Instagram post on Saturday, May 4, that they met when they “were just starting out our careers" — with Fallon, 49, on Saturday Night Live at the time, and her starring in Almost Famous at 20 years old. She said they met on the set of the 2000 movie and became fast friends.

“I loved Jimmy from the second we met and we spent a ton of time laughing, playing, dancing and listening to a ton of music. To play on his show @fallontonight the other night was one of the great full circle moments,” Hudson wrote.

YouTube/Dreamworks Jimmy Fallon and Kate Hudson in 'Almost Famous'

“I felt like I was 20 again and the only thing missing was me, Jimmy and Horatio going to the subway bar we used to go to after the show. I felt like my whole body was smiling this night,” she continued. “Thanks for the support Jimmy. ‘Twas a Glorious time! I love you tons! 🤍✌️.”

Alongside the caption, Hudson posted sentimental black-and-white photos of the pair having fun while playing games backstage at NBC Studios, chatting behind-the-scenes before The Tonight Show and laughing during her interview segment.

She also shared photos from her first live television performance of “Gonna Find Out,” in which she could be seen on a stage wearing a long white dress with tassels. The actress also included a photo of herself hugging Fallon onstage after the performance.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon in 2000

She ended the post with another black-and-white photo of the pair sharing a big hug backstage.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Hudson revealed that she had been working on her debut album, Glorious — which includes songs she co-wrote with Linda Perry, 59, and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, 37 — for at least “two and a half years.”

"It's like too much to explain... I love music, I've loved music my entire life. It was my first love and I've been writing music my whole life," the Glass Onion star said, adding: "I just thought it was something I'd only have for myself until, like, COVID. And then I was like, 'I'll regret not just putting it out in the world.' So I did."

She also confirmed that she would be heading out on tour soon. "Yeah, I am. I'm getting back on the bus!" she told Fallon. "I have some gigs coming up and I'm so excited."

So far, she has announced a concert at The Bellwether in Los Angeles on May 18, on her website.

Hudson’s new album Glorious will be released on May 17.

