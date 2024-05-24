Kate Hudson Says Her 'Whirlwind' Marriage At 21 'Was Not A Mistake'

Kate Hudson is opening up about her “whirlwind” marriage to her “first real love,” musician Chris Robinson.

Hudson said the two first connected when she was just 19, and he was just a “not a very nice, rockstar type.”

“I remember thinking ‘God, he was so mean,’” the “Glass Onion” star said during an interview on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast out on Wednesday. “And then I met him again at 20, and he wasn’t that mean — I must’ve caught him on a bad night or something.”

The two were engaged within four months of dating and married at just nine months together, Hudson said. Three years into their relationship, Hudson said she “wanted to have a baby” and the two had their only child together, Ryder.

Kate Hudson and her husbandChris Robinson attend the after-party for "Le Divorce" on July 29, 2003 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

“And then it kind of started to do that downward spiral,” Hudson said.

But despite their rapid courtship, Hudson said she “didn’t question it for a second.”

“We were so connected,” Hudson said of her time with The Black Crowes frontman. “Chris taught me so much about love and connection, and it was just a wonderfully passionate relationship.”

When Cooper asked if anyone had pushed her not to get married at just 21, Hudson said that people in her life “let people make mistakes,” before quickly clarifying that the marriage was “not a mistake.”

“I look back at my entire life at this point and I’m like ― I actually feel like I might have gotten it right, you know?” Hudson said.

The Fabletics co-founder has previously spoken about why she didn’t second-guess getting married at such a young age.

“I just jump into the deep end of everything I do. People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like: ‘You know what? I’m just going to dive right into this,’” she said during an appearance on “The World’s First Podcast” last year.

″‘I’m not gonna second guess it. I’m in love with him,” she added. “I’m not gonna pretend like: Oh, we should wait. I’m madly in love, and I want to marry him,’ and so I just didn’t think twice.”

Hudson and Robinson divorced in 2007. The Golden Globe winner later got engaged to another musician, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. The two, who split in 2014, also share a 13-year-old son together, named Bingham.

The “Almost Famous” actor is currently engaged to producer Danny Fujikawa, who she began dating in 2016. The two have a daughter named Rani, who is 5.

Related...