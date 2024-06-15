Kate Middleton Makes First Royal Public Appearance In Months
Kate Middleton officially returned to public engagements for the first time since December 2023.
The Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour on Saturday, alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
It was the first time the royal has appeared in the spotlight since a Christmas service at Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2023. It also marks her first official appearance since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March.
At the military parade ― which is the official celebration for the monarch’s birthday ― Kate rode in a state carriage alongside her three children, while William rode on horseback.
She watched the rest of the parade from the Major-General’s office with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Afterward, the Wales family appeared on the balcony alongside other members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.
Kate revealed on Friday that she would indeed be attending the celebrations this weekend, alongside a deeply personal message about her cancer diagnosis.
“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she shared. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.”
“But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” she explained. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”
Alongside the message was a new photo of Kate, taken by photographer Matt Porteous on the grounds of Windsor Castle earlier this week.
Before signing off, the royal added in her message that she is “learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.”
Kate said she will be “taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal,” before telling the public she appreciated their “continued understanding.”