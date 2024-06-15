Kate Middleton Makes First Royal Public Appearance In Months

Kate Middleton officially returned to public engagements for the first time since December 2023.

The Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour on Saturday, alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It was the first time the royal has appeared in the spotlight since a Christmas service at Sandringham on Dec. 25, 2023. It also marks her first official appearance since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

At the military parade ― which is the official celebration for the monarch’s birthday ― Kate rode in a state carriage alongside her three children, while William rode on horseback.

Britain's Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, London. Yui Mok/PA via AP

She watched the rest of the parade from the Major-General’s office with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Afterward, the Wales family appeared on the balcony alongside other members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

The Wales family waves to the crowds after the Trooping the Colour ceremony, in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. Trooping the Colour is the King's Birthday Parade and one of the nation's most impressive and iconic annual events attended by almost every member of the Royal Family. Alberto Pezzali via AP

Kate revealed on Friday that she would indeed be attending the celebrations this weekend, alongside a deeply personal message about her cancer diagnosis.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she shared. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting.”

From left: Prince George of Wales; Prince William, Prince of Wales; Prince Louis of Wales; Princess Charlotte of Wales; Catherine, Princess of Wales; King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The royal family appears on a balcony during Trooping the Color at Buckingham Palace. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

“But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” she explained. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Alongside the message was a new photo of Kate, taken by photographer Matt Porteous on the grounds of Windsor Castle earlier this week.

The new photo of the Princess of Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Matt Porteous

Before signing off, the royal added in her message that she is “learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.”

Kate said she will be “taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal,” before telling the public she appreciated their “continued understanding.”

