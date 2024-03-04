Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith joins Celebrity Big Brother

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is officially a contestant on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother, following much speculation over whether he would be competing.

The younger brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton entered the house in the first episode on Monday, as the reality show makes a comeback for 2024.

The 58-year-old businessman is appearing in what is Big Brother’s first Celebrity edition in six years and its first run since ITV rebooted the show.

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is officially a contestant on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother, following much speculation over whether he would be competing (ITV)

Mr Goldsmith appeared on the stage alongside the two new hosts, AJ Odudu and Will Best, who asked him if Kate would be watching the show. He jokingly replied, “If she is, it will be from behind the couch,” adding that the couch would be “a nice one in a nice house”.

Kensington Palace said on Friday that the Princess is still “doing well” while she recovers from abdominal surgery she underwent last month. The Palace reiterated that “nothing has changed” as her health became subject to mass public speculation on social media. Kate remains out of the public eye, while her husband Prince William abruptly pulled out of his godfather’s funeral last week.

Months after the reality series titan returned on a new channel, the celebrity version has been resurrected in the hopes of emulating the success of the latest civilian series, which was won by Jordan Sangha in November.

Kensington Palace said on Friday that the Princess is still ‘doing well’ while she recovers from abdominal surgery she underwent last month (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In the past, Big Brother, which aired on Channel 4 and then Channel 5, has been hosted by Davina McCall, Brian Dowling and Emma Willis, but the new iteration is headed up by Ms Odudu and Mr Best.

Previous versions of Celebrity Big Brother have created TV gold, from Tiffany Pollard’s iconic “David’s Dead” misunderstanding to George Galloway and Rula Lenska‘s creepy cat cosplay.

Gary Goldsmith is said to have upset his sister Carole and her husband Michael as rumours circulated ahead of his participation in the reality show (Getty Images)

Mr Goldsmith is said to have upset his sister Carole and her husband Michael as rumours circulated ahead of his participation in the reality show.

A source told The Sun: “Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum Carole and her dad Michael – they aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

Mr Goldsmith, who owns a recruitment business, was a guest at the royal wedding in 2011 and also attended his niece Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017.