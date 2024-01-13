Kate Moss turns 50: the supermodel's 50 greatest looks to date

at a Vogue Magazine party held at the Lisson Gallery on May 20, 1998 (Getty Images)

You wouldn’t guess from looking but come Tuesday, January 16, Kate Moss will be celebrating her 50th birthday.

Yes, it’s been half a century since Mossy came into this world via Croydon, South London, in 1974. And to stick on Kate’s life in numbers: it has been 36 years since she was scouted on a plane from JFK and began her ascent to become model of a generation — 34 since she was photographed at 16-years-old by Corinne Day for her big break cover of The Face magazine, and 31 since she hit headlines wearing a see-through silver slip, black knickers and a pair of flip flops at at the Elite Model Agency party in 1993.

at "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art with Marc Jacobs on May 4, 2009 (Getty Images)

From the scandal of her first naked dress, she has delivered countless memorable looks on and off of the glossy pages: from the spangly, sparkly Versace dresses worn next to Naomi Campbell — cigarettes in hand — in the nineties, to her collection of Voyage London velvet coats. Her outings wearing, walking for, and partying with a close set of fashion designer friends — including John Galliano, Stella McCartney and Marc Jacobs, as well as those no longer with us, Lee Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood — have gone down in fashion history.

at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

In recent years, black gowns and smart Saint Laurent blazers have become Moss’ ally, when she isn’t splashing her silver sequins at the Met Gala, or diving into the archive, as she did with the emerald satin vintage dress she wore to The Fashion Awards in 2018.

at Diet Coke's 40th Birthday celebration hosted by supermodel and Creative Director Kate Moss on November 9, 2022 (Dave Benett/Getty Images for Die)

Importantly, five decades appear not to have faded her sense of humour: see, images of her screaming laughing with friends at Annabel’s in November 2022 during a bash for Diet Coke, where she is now creative director.

That night she wore a transparent shimmering dress from Turner Vintage. It was as good a look now as when she first pulled it off in ’93.

Here are 50 of Kate Moss’s most iconic looks:

at the Elite Model Agency party for the Look of the Year Contest at the Hilton Hotel, London, September 1993 (Getty Images)

at the Designer of the Year Awards at the Natural History Museum with Naomi Campbell on October 19, 1993 (Dave Benett)

at the UK premiere of 'Titanic' in Leicester Square with Meg Matthews on November 18, 1997 (Dave Benett)

at a Vogue Magazine party held at the Lisson Gallery with Meg Mathews and Fran Cutler on May 20, 1998 (Dave Benett)

at the De Beers/Versace 'Diamonds are Forever' celebration at Syon House with Naomi Campbell on June 9, 1999 (Dave Benett)

at the launch of Jade Jagger's jewellery range on September 20, 1999 (Getty Images)

at the Destinys Child Show Case Party at the Porchester Hall in West London on April 6, 2001 (Getty Images)

at The National Portrait Gallery with Alexander McQueen for Mario Testino's exhibition opening on January 30, 2002 (Getty Images)

at the Manolo Blahnik Exhibition at the Design Museum on January 30, 2003 (Dave Benett)

at the Dazed and Confused exhibition held at the Tram Galleries on Arlington Road on November 12, 2003 (Dave Benett)

at the Vivienne Westwood Private View of new retrospective show at the V&A Museum on March 30, 2004 (Getty Images)

at a party and fashion show hosted by Alexander McQueen with Naomi Campbell and Annabelle Neilson on June 3, 2004 (Getty Images)

at the Moet & Chandon Fashion Tribute recognising those who have influenced the fashion world on an international level with Pete Doherty at Strawberry Hill House in Twickenham on October 24, 2006 (Getty Images)

performing with Matt Lucas perform on stage at the Little Britain charity gala performance in aid of Comic Relief, at the Hammersmith Apollo on November 22, 2006 (Getty Images)

at the Shockwaves NME Awards 2007, at the Hammersmith Palais with Pete Doherty on March 1, 2007 (Getty Images)

at the Hoping Foundation Benefit Evening hosted by Bella Freud at Ronnie Scott's on June 21, 2007 (Getty Images)

at The Golden Age Of Couture VIP Gala, at the Victoria & Albert Museum with John Galliano on September 18, 2007 (Getty Images)

at the launch of Kate Moss's new Top Shop 'Christmas Range' collection at Annabel's October 16, 2007 (Getty Images)

at the Swarovski Fashion Rocks in aid of The Prince's Trust, at the Royal Albert Hall on October 18, 2007 (Getty Images)

at the AnOther Magazine Spring/Summer 2009 Party, at the Double Club with Daphne Guinness on February 24, 2009 (Getty Images)

at "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art with Marc Jacobs on May 4, 2009 (Getty Images)

at the opening of James Brown's new hair salon, on June 24, 2009 (Getty Images)

at the 2009 GQ Men Of The Year Awards at The Royal Opera House on September 8, 2009 (Getty Images)

at the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on December 9, 2009 (Getty Images)

at Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief Haiti London 2010 Fashion Show at Somerset House with Annabelle Neilson and Naomi Campbell on February 18, 2010 (Getty Images)

at the Love Ball London, at the Roundhouse on February 23, 2010 (Getty Images)

at the Art Plus Music Party, at the Whitechapel Gallery on April 22, 2010 (Getty Images)

at the private view of 'Mario Testino: Kate Who?', at Phillips de Pury & Company on July 5, 2010 (Getty Images)

at a benefit evening for The Hoping Foundation with Susie Nick on July 10, 2010 (Dave M. Benett)

at the 2010 Help for Heroes Auction hosted by David Bailey, Dylan Jones and Sir Philip Green at Harry's Bar on October 6, 2010 (Dave M. Benett)

at a private dinner hosted by Jefferson Hack and Jay Jopling to celebrate the 10th anniversary of AnOther Magazine on February 21, 2011 (Dave M. Benett)

at a drinks reception at the British Fashion Awards held at The Savoy Hotel on November 28, 2011 (Getty Images)

at a cocktail reception at the Stella McCartney Special Presentation during London Fashion Week on February 18, 2012 (Dave M. Benett)

at an after party celebrating the launch of 'Kate: The Kate Moss Book' hosted by Marc Jacobs, at 50 St. James on November 15, 2012 (Getty Images)

at Fran Cutler's surprise birthday party at The Box Soho on April 30, 2013 (Dave M Benett)

at the 2016 V&A Summer Party In Partnership with Harrods at The V&A on June 22, 2016 (Dave Benett)

at the World Premiere of "Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie" at Odeon Leicester Square on June 29, 2016 (Dave Benett)

at Edward Enninful's OBE dinner at Mark's Club on October 27, 2016 (Dave Benett)

at The Fashion Awards 2016 at Royal Albert Hall on December 5, 2016 (Getty Images)

at a private dinner hosted by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Kate Moss in honour of Giovanni Morelli, the new creative director of Stuart Weitzman, at Mark's Club on March 22, 2018 (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

at The Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski at the Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

at The Portrait Gala on March 12, 2019 (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party 2022 at Annabel's on March 13, 2022 (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 (Getty Images)

at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2022 (Getty Images)

at the Wall Street Journal Magazine 2022 Innovator awards at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City on November 2, 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

at Diet Coke's 40th Birthday celebration hosted by supermodel and Creative Director Kate Moss on November 9, 2022 (Dave Benett)

at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 (Getty Images for The Met Museum)