Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith discusses her recovery on Celebrity Big Brother

The Princess of Wales’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has said his niece is getting the “best care in the world” but he cannot talk more about her wellbeing due to a “code of etiquette”.

Wednesday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother saw Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton, talk about the princess and the royal family to fellow housemates.

Goldsmith was also nominated to be evicted by X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne after she shortlisted him with two other housemates who she felt had made the “worst first impression”.

There has been huge speculation on social media about the state of Kate’s health after she underwent abdominal surgery earlier this year.

During Wednesday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu asked Goldsmith: “Where’s Kate?”

He replied: “Because she doesn’t want to talk about… the last thing I’m going to do is… there’s a kind of code of etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.

“I spoke to her mum, my sister, she’s getting the best care in the world.

“And all the family’s done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else. They put a statement out and just said, ‘She’s taking some time to (recuperate) and will see you in Easter’.”

Culculoglu asked: “I’ve heard mixed things about Kate and I don’t want to make a comment, but whatever it is, do you want her to come back?” to which he replied: “She’ll be back, of course she will.”

The Princess of Wales (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Earlier in the episode, he told housemate Fern Britton that he did not like people calling Kate “common”.

He said his father was a painter and decorator and his mother was an accounts clerk, but claimed he and his sister Carol were multimillionaires by the time they were 30.

He added: “So I get a bit narky when they say Kate is common, there’s nothing common about their family.”

Speaking about how the Prince of Wales is handling the Duke of Sussex stepping back from the royal family, Goldsmith said: “He’s done an amazing job… in that horrible situation.

“He’s had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.”

Goldsmith added that the family should “take the titles off” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It's official, Sharon has given her killer nomination to Gary, meaning he'll face Eviction this week #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/YrpooMz881 — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 6, 2024

On entering the house on Monday, Osbourne was tasked with placing three housemates who made the “worst first impression” in danger of eviction.

She teamed up with former X Factor co-star Louis Walsh for the challenge and chose Goldsmith, ITV2 Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and TV presenter Zeze Millz.

During Wednesday’s episode, Osbourne chatted to each one individually about their reasons for entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Goldsmith told her: “It does bother me what the public perception of me is – the black sheep of the royal family. I’m a normal bloke.

“It just so happens that my niece married Will. And I just thought when this opportunity came, I could show people that I’m not that person.

“And I’ve really put myself out there because this isn’t my world. And ultimately, I’m not a celebrity. I don’t want to be a celebrity. I don’t want to go down that path.”

👁 Sneak Peek 👁 After putting them in the danger zone, Sharon gets to know Gary, Zeze and David #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/K5RiklVIr2 — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 6, 2024

Osbourne told him him she did not believe him, adding: “I think you’re insecure.”

At the end of the episode, Osbourne said she had chosen Goldsmith as she feels he is not comfortable in the house.

“I think he’s awkward with himself being here too. I mean, it’s very tough for him. He told me about certain things that had happened in his life today and it’s very hard for him, I think he’s brave to have come in here,” she added.

“But I somehow don’t think this is the place for him. He’s just the oddball out from everybody that’s in here.

“It would be (like) if I went into his world and suddenly plunked myself in the middle of one of his board meetings, I’d probably feel the same. So he’s just a little awkward.”

Goldsmith, who looked upset by the nominations, admitted he was “a lot awkward”.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.