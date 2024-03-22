Kate’s uncle pulls out of Celebrity Big Brother final after cancer announcement

The maternal uncle of the Princess of Wales has pulled out of the live Celebrity Big Brother final after Kate’s cancer announcement.

Gary Goldsmith was the first housemate evicted from the ITV reality show, with the businessman and podcast host surviving five days before he was evicted after a public vote.

“Following today’s news, I will not be attending tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final,” Goldsmith said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow housemates and to everyone involved in the making of this brilliant show.

“I hope you all enjoy your special night.”

It came hours after Kate announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message, following her January visit to hospital for abdominal surgery.

The announcement came after weeks of intense speculation and conspiracy theories on social media about the whereabouts and health of the future Queen.

“I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies,” Goldsmith said on X.

“Let’s give Kate, William and the children time and show some love back.”

Goldsmith also spoke of being “deeply upset” over the timing of his feature in The Times magazine, which is set for publication on Saturday.

“This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article.”

The live final of Celebrity Big Brother will see Fern Britton, Louis Walsh, David Potts, Nikita Kuzmin and Colson Smith face off to become champion.

During the final episode, former This Morning presenter Britton says she has a renewed sense of enthusiasm for TV thanks to the reality show.

“I wanted to come and have a television adventure and I’ve had it… It’s injected me with enthusiasm for television again… it was just this reminder of a familiar place, and probably how much I’ve missed,” she says.

Britton presented Breakfast Time in the 1980s, Ready Steady Cook in the 1990s and co-hosted This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield in the 2000s.

In Friday’s episode, the housemates will end their last evening with a fancy dinner set up in the living room as they bid farewell to Big Brother.

Smith says: “The experience isn’t anything without the people and the housemates… this experience has kind of taught me to back myself, be kind to myself and be confident and be me and it’s you guys that have allowed me to feel that way.”

While Kuzmin says he did not expect to meet such fun people.

“I said to myself one thing is that I’m going to just be Nikita the way my mum would be proud of me and it’s very reassuring that people liked me for me,” he says.

Former X Factor judge Walsh will tell his fellow housemates that his time in the house has been a “learning experience”.

“So here we are, the fab five… I came in here not knowing what to expect, but wow, it’s been a learning experience for me,” he says.

“You’ve been amazing to me, I appreciate it.

“We’re all winners as far as I’m concerned.”

The housemates will spend the rest of their evening singing and dancing, with Walsh reflecting on his journey in the diary room.

He tells Big Brother: “We have had the time of our life in the Big Brother house… I was a bit wacky, a bit funny and had an opinion on everybody.

“I will never forget it.”

Celebrity Big Brother’s live final will air on Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX and Celebrity Big Brother: Late And Live continues at 10.30pm on ITV2 and ITVX.