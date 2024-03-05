Kate's first official Royal engagement announced as she recovers from surgery

The Princess of Wales (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess of Wales will attend a Trooping the Colour in June in her first official duty to be announced since she underwent surgery.

Kensington Palace has not confirmed the appearance, which was listed on an online ticket booking site by the Army.

The website says Kate, as Colonel of the Irish Guards, will be at the event on June 8 where she will carry out an inspection of soldiers on parade.

It marks the first official public engagement to be announced since the future queen, 42, underwent abdominal surgery in January.Kate was admitted to private hospital the London Clinic on January 16, where she remained for 13 days before being discharged home.

She has withdrawn from all public engagements until Easter, and until this week had not been pictured in public since a Christmas Day.

The princess was reportedly on Monday photographed in the passenger seat of a car near Windsor Castle.

The Army’s website, which is selling tickets for the event for £15, said the Trooping the Colour due to be attended by Kate will be the same as the parade traditionally inspected by the monarch, which this year will take place the following weekend on June 15.

The site said: “Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present.

“Taking part will be over 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, all of whom will parade on Horse Guards for the second of two formal Reviews.

“Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall.

“The soldiers will be inspected by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, Colonel Irish Guards.”

Kensington Palace has been approached by the Standard.

