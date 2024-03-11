Katherine Kelly announced with cast for new Bristol-set crime drama

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

The Long Shadow star Katherine Kelly has joined the cast of a new psychological thriller coming to Paramount+.

The actress, who most recently appeared in ITV hit series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, will play a psychotherapist in new six-part series The Crow Girl.

Joining Kelly in the thriller is Vigil season 2 actor Dougray Scott and Eve Myles of Torchwood fame.

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Filming has begun on the series in Bristol, though it's unclear if the location is integral to the show storyline. The Crow Girl has been adapted from the book trilogy of the same name by Erik Axl Sund - the pen name of Swedish author duo Jerker Eriksson and Håkan Axlander Sundquist.

Psychotherapist Sophia Craven (Kelly) joins forces with DCI Jeanette Kirkland (Myles) following the discovery of a teenage boy's body in plain sight. The two work together to hunt the boy's killer whilst facing opposition from superior officers in the force, including DI Lou Stanley (Scott).

"The investigation takes them into a dangerous world of historic abuse and murder," teases the synopsis. "Together they uncover a chain of shocking events that have gone overlooked for decades, as well as evidence of police corruption.

"As the body count rises and the two women are dragged into the depths of the murders, an intimacy starts to form between them, and so begins a complex, twisted love story. All the while, the killer is inching ever closer to home."

Buccaneer Media/Paramount/Joss Barratt

In a press statement, Kelly shared her joy at being part of the production: "I'm delighted to get started on this absorbing story filming in beautiful Bristol.

"The book is thrilling and Milly Thomas’ scripts are even better, and I am excited to start unpicking the character of Sophia as events in the series unfold."

Myles revealed that the cast and crew have had "a really terrific first few weeks on set", with her excited for viewers to meet her "compelling" character Jeanette.

Supporting cast members include The Crown's Victoria Hamilton as Superintendent Verity Pound and Clara Rugaard who appeared in the 2019 Netflix movie I Am Mother alongside Hilary Swank.

The Crow Girl is expected to air on Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland.

