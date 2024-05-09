Katherine Schwarzenegger Says the Met Gala Is No Longer ‘Chic’ or ‘Classy’

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

I guess Katherine Schwarzenegger wasn't a fan of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” 2024 Met Gala.

Following this year's gala on May 6, Kennedy relative Maria Shriver posted a carousel of photos of herself at the 2001 event to Instagram, writing in the caption, “Things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night.”

Schwarzenegger, Shriver's daughter with Arnold Schwarzenegger, then reposted one of her mom's photos to her Stories—with much shadier commentary. Per People, Schwarzenegger wrote over the pic, “When the Met Gala was chic and classy.” She has not elaborated on why she found the 2024 gala lacking in chic and class, but go off, I guess.

This is the second time in as many months that Schwarzenegger has generated public controversy. In April, it was reported that she and her husband Chris Pratt had demolished a famous midcentury home in Los Angeles in order to build a modern mansion in its place, and the internet took that personally.

Katherine Schwarzenegger hasn't offered any public statement or explanation for the HouseGate backlash, and I see no reason to imagine that she'll clarify her Met Gala shade either.

Originally Appeared on Glamour