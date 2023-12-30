KC hoops product Tamar Bates leads Missouri Tigers to blowout victory at Mizzou Arena

The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team defeated Central Arkansas 92-59 in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Tigers guard Tamar Bates, who played at Piper High School in Kansas City and spent his first two years of college at Indiana before transferring to MU, led all scorers with 25 points.

This story will be updated.

The Star has partnered with the Columbia Daily Tribune for coverage of Missouri Tigers athletics.