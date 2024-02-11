KC Roos men’s and women’s basketball teams pick up victories against North Dakota

North Dakota men’s basketball had a seven-game winning streak to show for itself and was playing at home on Saturday.

The Kansas City Roos put an end to the streak,though, no problem: The Roos led from start to finish and toppled North Dakota 65-47 in Grand Forks, N.D.

The victory also ended the Roo’s two-game skid.

Kansas City — which lost the previous matchup between the two teams, 83-69 on Jan. 13 at Swinney Center — improved to 11-15 overall and 5-6 in the Summit League. North Dakota dropped to 15-11 and 7-4.

The 47 points by the Fighting Hawks on Saturday were the fewest allowed by the Roos in a Summit League game this season.

Jayson Petty scored a game-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting for KC. Petty also hauled in seven rebounds.

Khristion Courseault dropped in 14 points for the Roos and added five assists, two steals, but also had four turnovers.

The Roos out-rebounded the Fighting Hawks 32-24.

Kansas City is set to play host to South Dakota State at Swinney Center on Thursday.

KC Roos women’s team ends losing streak

The Kansas City Roos women’s team picked up a victory against North Dakota as well, this one at Swinney Center.

Emani Bennett scored a career-high 26 points for the Roos, who were able to end a five-game losing skid with the 86-71 win.

Bennett made 11 of 17 shots from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds for KC, which stands at 11-15 overall, 2-9 in the Summit League.

The Roos got out to a 13-0 lead and were able to control the outcome from there.

Kacie Borowicz scored 25 points for North Dakota, which fell to 8-16 and 4-7 in the Summit.