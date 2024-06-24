Keep mosquitoes away with this one weird trick

Being outdoors amid warm temperatures means you're likely to run into mosquitoes.

But you don’t have to break the bank to keep them at bay.

All you need is an empty 2-litre pop bottle, some tape, scissors, 50 grams of brown sugar, a gram of yeast, 200 ml of water, and a positive attitude.

Positive attitude

A positive attitude is crucial in ensuring this hack works.

Let the magic begin.

When you reverse the top of the bottle, it becomes a trap.

The sugary mixture attracts the mosquitos and adding yeast produces carbon dioxide – a mighty fine substitute for a breathing animal.

And now all you have to do is sit back and wait.

You can watch my video above for a complete demonstration!

I NEED SOMETHING STRONGER! GIVE ME MORE MOSQUITO HACKS!

Ok. You've made your mosquito trap, but it’s still not enough.

These buggers are persistent.

Here are a few more tips to mosquito proof your yard. No chemicals necessary!

Cedar mulch is a great way to keep the bloodsuckers at bay.

Couple that with keeping your lawn well groomed and tidy.

No plant nectar means less mosquitoes

The smell of basil acts as a natural mosquito repellent.

You'll want to do your best to eliminate any standing water, but if you’ve got a problem area, throw on some coffee grinds. Standing water is a classic breeding ground. The coffee grinds will make the water less clear and if they go in for a landing, they may not make it out.

Have a fan? Turn it on outside. Mosquitoes are weak flyers and won’t be able to stand up to the breeze.

BONUS: HOMEMADE TRAP THAT WILL SAVE YOU FROM THESE BUGS YOU HATE

