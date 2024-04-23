Keke Palmer, Justin Bieber, more pay tribute to late rapper Chris King: 'Rest heavenly brother'

Keke Palmer, Justin Bieber and other stars are mourning the death of rapper Chris King, pictured, who was killed in a shooting Saturday.

Following the sudden death of rapper Chris King over the weekend, stars are paying tribute to the late emcee with heartfelt tributes on social media.

King, born Christopher Cheeks, was killed in a shooting Saturday, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A 29-year-old man who was injured at the scene reported that he and King were hanging out with a group of friends when three men approached the group and allegedly attempted to rob them. Gunfire broke out after the confrontation.

King was later found in the parking garage of the Hayes Street Hotel. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. He was 32.

Keke Palmer, who befriended King when he was a member of the R&B group 2 Much, shared a throwback photo of herself and King in a tribute posted to Instagram.

"I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began. iChat sessions with you and Marcel back in the 2Much days,” Palmer wrote. “Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible.”

She added: “You always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in. Everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you. Until we meet again, rest heavenly brother.”

Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly, more mourn death of Chris King

Justin Bieber reportedly paid tribute to King on his Instagram Stories Saturday, according to People magazine and the Daily Mail. King previously revealed he and Bieber were once roommates in a December Instagram post.

“Love you bro. This one hurts,” Bieber wrote. “Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.”

“I love you. Until we meet again twin!” Trippie Redd wrote on Instagram. “I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking. He introduced me to @elliotgrainge & @milothelight 🙏 And he had the best energy always. He had so many friends and it shows.”

“Chris was rare 🕊️🤧💔,” Machine Gun Kelly commented on Trippie’s post.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Keke Palmer, Justin Bieber, more stars tribute late rapper Chris King