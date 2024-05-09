Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Anxiety Struggles, Being a 'Negative Thinker': 'I'm Always Worrying About Something'

“I’m not going to sit here and act like everything’s perfect. That’s life — I’m always going to be in and out of those feelings,” the 28-year-old said

Kendall Jenner is detailing some of her struggles with anxiety.

In her cover story for Vogue’s Summer 2024 issue, published May 9, the 28-year-old supermodel admitted that she’s going through a rough patch right now with her mental health.

“I’m a negative thinker,” she told the outlet. “That’s my problem. I’m always worrying about something that may never happen.”

“I don’t see why I shouldn’t be honest about it. In my career right now I feel really stable, really hopeful. But I’ve had a tough two months. I haven’t been myself, and my friends see it. I’m more sad than usual. I’m way more anxious than usual,” she explained. “So I’m not going to sit here and act like everything’s perfect. That’s life — I’m always going to be in and out of those feelings. In past interviews, when someone’s asked me about my mental state, it’s always been, ‘I’m great right now, but this is what I’ve dealt with.’ Well, right now I’m actually in it.”

Jenner said she believes she’s suffered from anxiety since she was 7 years old, however, she didn’t know the name for it at the time. She recalled having panic attacks and seeking help from her mother Kris Jenner when struggling to breathe — but doctors always concluded she was fine.

“I was an emotional kid, always in my feelings and my head,” she said. “I freaked myself out a bit.”

The Kardashians star said that unfortunately, when her mental health gets to a low point, she tends to abandon the practices that she knows can help get her back on her feet.

“This is one of those times when I feel I’m actively not protecting myself or actively doing things that I know are hurting me,” she explained. “That’s such an important part of my wellness: recognizing those moments and saying, Stop! It’s not one-size-fits-all, but for me, getting out of bed in the morning and putting one foot in front of the other is so helpful for me. Moving, getting my blood flowing.”

“When I say I’m struggling right now, I’m not doing those helpful things. Choosing to sit in my bed and mope all day is setting myself up for failure.”

Jenner said she recently purchased a book, Joseph Nguyen’s Don’t Believe Everything You Think, which has helped her think more positively. She’s also trying to get back into activities that make her feel happy and relaxed. For the model, that’s horseback riding, which she calls her “healthy addiction.”

“Whenever I go ride, of course it’s a great excuse to get outside and not be on my phone and forget about work and fully put my brain and my energy into how I’m going to get my horse over these obstacles,” she told the outlet. “But there’s something about the nostalgia of it. I liked this so much as a kid, but as a kid you’re working with a trainer, and your parents won’t get you the helmet or the crop you want. Now I’m an adult and it’s all my choice and I can do all this for myself. It’s like soul food for me.”

