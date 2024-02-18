The New Kenneth Estates Community is Steeped in History

In the Kansas City Metropolitan Area you can find numerous new residential communities, each offering their own unique features and amenities. But none possesses such a rich and fascinating history as Kenneth Estates.

Located in the heart of Shawnee off 71st St. between Pflumm and Quivira Roads, Kenneth Estates is named after one of the most famous people in the golf world—that you may have never heard of—Kenneth Smith.

Born in 1901 and during his teen years caddying at Mission Hills Country Club, Smith began making and repairing golf clubs in his father’s Westport garage, later opening his own shop. In 1933 Smith and his wife bought a late 19th-century stone home as well as 177 acres just south of 71st Street in Shawnee. He moved his thriving golf club operation there as well, which included manufacturing buildings and a golf course where clients could try out their clubs.

As word-of-mouth spread, Smith’s success grew and his clients included Bob Hope, Sammy Davis, Jr., Bing Crosby, Mickey Mantle, George Burns, former presidents Richard Nixon, Dwight Eisenhower, and Lyndon Johnson, and legendary Kansas City golfer Tom Watson. He went on to sell over 40,000 clubs a year in 55 countries, all from his enterprise in Shawnee.

On the last 60 acres of the original Kenneth Smith Estates property is where you will find Kenneth Estates. When completed, the development will encompass 92 homesites that answer three residential needs in the area:

· The Manors is comprised of home sizes starting at 2,400 square feet.

· The Cottages begin in the lower 2,000 square foot range and include a lawn care package and snow removal.

· The Residences is where you will find the largest homesites and homes with higher building requirements.

The Manors, situated on the west edge of the community, is made up of 45 single-family homesites with many walkout and daylight lots available. Home prices start in the $600,000s. Thirteen homesites are available at this time.

Story continues

At the model home, located at 7110 Gillette St., prospective buyers can get a physical sense of the popular 1-½-story Rachel plan by Olympus Homes.

“Kenneth Estates’ current inventory includes nine homes in various stages of construction,” said Kerwin Holloway, who markets the property with Brian Andrew for ReeceNichols Real Estate. “Two of the fully finished, move-in ready homes currently available for sale are each the Rachel plan. They feature an eye-catching double door entry leading to a 2-story great room with a beautiful, curved staircase which provides that ‘Wow factor’ when you walk in.”

In addition to the 1-1/2 story home designs, reverse 1-1/2-story and 2-story plans are under construction.

The Cottages feature 28 maintenance-provided, single-family, patio/villa homes popular with empty nesters. Prices start in the upper $500,000s. Only 7 homesites are left, so hurry to get your choice. The Residences will feature 19 estate-sized homesites for prospective buyers wishing to build larger custom homes while also taking advantage of beautiful vistas. These distinguished custom homesites will be priced from the $800,000s and up. Currently, the original and historic Kenneth Smith Home is being restored and the interior is being done by Kansas City’s own famous home designer Tamara Day. There are 10 homesites in the Residences available, some with water or wooded views.

Together the residential architecture will reflect styles typically found in newer Johnson County residential community developments, including expressions of Country English, Country French, and the more native Prairie styles.

Homes in the three neighborhoods are being constructed by J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, RL Hoelting, Olympus Custom Homes, and Crown Builders, some of the Kansas City area’s most sought-after homebuilders. They are also open to approved outside builders.

According to Brian Andrew, the picturesque setting is one of the best aspects of Kenneth Estates.

“Community amenities here include rolling hills, walking trails that cross over the pond dams, and water features,” he said. “And there are also spacious wooded green spaces that many of the homes back up to, so homeowners will enjoy beautiful views.”

Another big draw to Kenneth Estates is that it is conveniently located near a wide array of amenities in and around Shawnee, including Shawnee Station, Westbrooke Village Shopping Center, Westglen Center, Tomahawk Hills Golf Course, Shawnee Mission Park, and Listowel Park.

Residents with children are within a stone’s throw from Rhein Benninghoven Elementary, Trailridge Middle, and Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. And because Kenneth Estates is situated within the I-435 loop, residents enjoy convenient travel to all that the Kansas City Metropolitan area has to offer.

The Kenneth Estates sales office at the model home is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and Noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, contact Kerwin Holloway at 913-579-9272, Kerwin@reecenichols.com and Brian Andrew at 913-207-1058, BrianA@reecenichols.com. You can also visit the community website: kennethestates.com to explore floor plans and available homesites.

Kenneth Estates

Location: 7110 Gillette St. Shawnee, KS 66216

Model Home Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Contacts: Kerwin Holloway at 913-579-9272, Kerwin@reecenichols.com and Brian Andrew at 913-207-1058, BrianA@reecenichols.com

Website: kennethestates.com

Phone: 913-340-3962