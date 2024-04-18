Kenya helicopter crash: President Ruto convenes emergency security council

President Ruto is seen with the chief of he Kenya Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla in this photo on 28 February [AFP]

Kenya's President William Ruto has convened an urgent meeting of the country's security council after a military helicopter crashed, his spokesman has said.

Hussein Mohamed did not give further details.

But local media is reporting that senior military officers were on board.

They reportedly included Gen Francis Ogolla, the president's chief military adviser and the chief of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The BBC has not been able to verify these reports.

The helicopter came down in Kenya's Rift Valley, and burst into flames, according to the reports.

Five people on board the helicopter were killed, while three others survived, the reports add.

Rescue and recovery teams have been dispatched to the site of the crash.

In a post on X, Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Mwaura urged Kenyans to "stay calm and avoid any speculation whatsoever at this critical juncture".

"An official communication concerning the Military Aircraft Crash shall be issued soon," he said.