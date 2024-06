As he gears up to premiere "MaXXXine," the final installment to the A24 horror trilogy, director Ti West said he and Mia Goth have yet to process what it means to come to the end of this project which has spanned nearly 5 years. The pair first joined forces with "X," which was released in 2022, and shot the prequel, "Pearl," immediately after they finished filming "X." "MaXXXine" hits US theaters July 5.