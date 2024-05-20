Key witness Michael Cohen testified on weeks of evidence: See tape, emails shown to jury

Kinsey Crowley, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Michael Cohen has provided the longest testimony so far in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial as he wove together dozens of pieces of evidence for the prosecution and withstood intense scrutiny from the defense.

Cohen is undoubtedly the key witness in Trump's trial for 34 counts of falsifying business records to allegedly disguise reimbursements to Cohen as legal expenses. Prosecutors say Trump was paying Cohen back for the $130,000 he paid porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to stay quiet about an alleged sexual encounter in 2006. Trump says the payments weren't reimbursements, and maintains he never had sex with Daniels.

The prosecution questioned Cohen on evidence previously shown to jurors, and the defense introduced more evidence to try to undermine Cohen's credibility and motives.

Here is a look at some of the key pieces of evidence in last week's testimony:

Inside the courtroom: Trump trial sketches show a tearful Hope Hicks, indignant Stormy Daniels and 'Sleepy Don'

Donald Trump and Michael Cohen conversation recording

Who introduced the evidence: The prosecution. This recording was teased in opening arguments and introduced with an earlier witness, computer forensic analyst Douglas Daus. "So, what do we got to pay fo this? One-fifty?" Trump says in the conversation, allegedly referring to the hush money deal for former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Testimony: Cohen confirmed that the "David" mentioned was David Pecker, the former American Media Inc. executive who used the National Enquirer to help Trump's campaign. Cohen testified he stopped recording when he had the necessary assurance that Pecker would be paid back, though Pecker eventually decided to not get reimbursed after consulting with an attorney.

Blanche pressed Cohen about the recording on cross-examination, asking Cohen if he agreed lawyers aren't supposed to record clients. Cohen said there were some exceptions, noting the "crime-fraud exception" as an example.

Quote from the transcript: "Mr. Trump knew who I was referring to. It was an ongoing conversation that we had been having," Cohen testified. "We were referring to the $150,000 that was advanced by AMI in order to purchase the life rights of Karen McDougal."

Michael Cohen 'Mar-a-Lardo' merchandise

B151 (2) by Kinsey Crowley on Scribd

Who introduced the evidence: The defense. Many early cross-examination questions focused on Cohen's comments online about hoping Trump gets convicted and disparaging the defense lawyers.

Testimony: Michael Cohen confirmed that he has profited from his role being close to Trump. Not only did he make $4 million from clients after being named a personal attorney to the president, but he has also sold merchandise, books and podcast advertisement spots. Blanche also asked about Cohen calling the former president names like "Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain" in 2020. Cohen said it sounds like something he would say.

Todd Blanche: "You actually wore that T-shirt on your TikTok, didn't you, on Wednesday night?"

Cohen: "I did."

What to do about Access Hollywood tape? 'Deny, deny, deny'

Who introduced the evidence: The prosecution.

Testimony: Cohen testified he was in London when he received this Oct. 7, 2016 email, alerting him that the Access Hollywood tape would soon be published. In the recording, Trump boasts about grabbing women by the genitals. Cohen said he had several calls with Trump on how to handle this tape coming out. There was a lot of concern from the media and from people within the Trump campaign that the tape would be significantly damaging to his campaign.

Prosecutors have tried to show how that fear stoked the urgency to pay for Daniels' silence.

Quote from the evidence: "(Trump) wanted me to reach out to all of my contacts with the media. We needed to put a spin on this. And the spin that he wanted put on it was that this is locker room talk, something that Melania had recommended, or at least he told that that's what Melania had thought it was. And use that in order to get control over the story and to minimize its impact on him and his campaign."

Cohen said he talked to Trump in the days that followed about Stormy Daniels' story resurfacing.

Contributing: Aysha Bagchi

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Cohen testified on these key pieces of evidence in Trump trial

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Local TV Station Catches Donald Trump In A Lie About 'Never Coming Back'

    Minnesota's KSTP juxtaposed the former president's fresh denial to a reporter with what he actually said.

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Ex-Prosecutor Spots Trump Attorney's 'Rookie Mistakes' That May Cost Him

    Barbara McQuade pinpointed what she thinks are errors from Todd Blanche in the former president's hush money trial.

  • Trump Ends NRA Speech With ‘Horror’ Warning Set to Dramatic QAnon Music

    Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesDonald Trump followed up his endorsement by the National Rifle Association on Saturday with a speech stoking fears of the government under Joe Biden “coming for your guns,” and a bizarre monologue set to dramatic music resembling a song favored by QAnon.Addressing thousands of members of the NRA at their annual meeting in Texas, the former president stuck to his usual talking points, hailing the reversal of Roe v. Wade as an “amazing thing,” comparing himself to Al Ca

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’s John Oliver Trolls Donald Trump After Claims Of Coming Up With “New Couple Of Words For Corn”

    John Oliver trolled Donald Trump on Last Week Tonight after the former POTUS said he had created a new nickname for corn. The HBO late-night show host dedicated Sunday’s episode to corn and noted the way politicians pander to the corn farmers. “There is a long history of American politicians being weird around corn,” Oliver …

  • Trump Hilariously Claims He ‘Doesn’t Freeze!’ in Viral Gaffe Pushback

    Carlos Barria/ReutersDonald Trump came out swinging Monday morning, pushing back on claims that he froze up during a speech over the weekend and asserting that an apparent mishap involving a wobbly podium was, in fact, a stunning feat of his physical talents.On his Truth Social platform, the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee first took issue with the way his lengthy mid-speech pause at the National Rifle Association convention Saturday had been made out to be an unintentional gaffe. He said

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Stefanik Loses It When Fox News Host Reminds Her She Called Trump a ‘Whack Job’

    "It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream

  • Ukraine bombs the port where Russia's Black Sea fleet moved to after Crimea got too risky for its warships, reports say

    Ukraine missiles and drones hit the Novorossiysk where Russia's Black Sea fleet took refuge after repeated attacks on its Crimea base, reports said.

  • Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi crashes, search under way

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said on X.

  • Jordan Klepper Pinpoints Exact Moment Donald Trump's MAGA Base Went All In On Russia

    The "Daily Show" correspondent also highlighted the "darker question" when it comes to Republicans and Russia.

  • Rudy Giuliani served notice of Aziz. indictment during birthday party

    Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.

  • Crockett to Greene: ‘Don’t come for me’

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to not come after her after the two lawmakers clashed during a House committee hearing Thursday night. “Don’t come for me,” Crockett told MSNBC’s Katie Phang when asked if she had any other messages to share with Greene. “That is all that I need to…

  • Trump's hush-money verdict hinges on a single piece of paper. See the most important evidence in the case.

    It's called People's Exhibit 35 — and its "Holy @#&!" contents will clinch or crash Donald Trump's hush-money case. We walk you through it here.

  • French security forces work to regain control of airport highway in violence-scorched New Caledonia

    Using armored vehicles and backhoes to shove aside charred barricades, French security forces worked Sunday to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French Pacific archipelago where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. An eventual reopening of the Nouméa-La Tontouta airport to commercial flights could allow stranded tourists to escape the island where armed clashes, arson, looting and other mayhem have prompted France to impose a state of emergency. The airport, with routes to Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and other destinations, closed Tuesday as protests against voting reforms opposed by pro-independence supporters degenerated into widespread violence, leaving a vast trail of destruction.

  • Factbox-What happens in Iran when a president dies in office?

    * If a president dies in office, article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution says that the first vice president - who is Mohammad Mokhber - takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran. * A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

  • Helicopter crash that killed Iran president has sent shock waves around MidEast: AP explains

    The Associated Press' news director for the Gulf and Iran, Jon Gambrell, explains tensions facing Iran after a helicopter crash killed its president. (AP video shot by Bassam Hatoum)

  • Conservatives are fighting guaranteed basic income programs using a surprising argument: They aren't universal

    Conservatives groups are attacking guaranteed basic income programs for being discriminatory.

  • A Paralegal’s Steely, Star Turn at Donald Trump’s Trial

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/New York County District Attorney's OfficeShe had a simple job at a complex trial: Read a man’s damning words.Not just any man, of course. The Twitter posts on the bright courtroom screens at Donald Trump’s New York trial last Friday were the thoughtless intimidation tactics of the first American president to face criminal charges, in a fight that could alter the course of world history.The task fell to Georgia Longstreet, a tall, unassuming 24-year-old who

  • Republicans who showed up at Trump’s NYC trial were way out of their lane | Opinion

    A shameful attempt by Speaker Johnson and others in NYC to tip the scales of justice | Letters