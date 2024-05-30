Khloé Kardashian Says She Doesn’t Have a ‘Live-In’ Nanny as She Admits She's 'Exhausted' Caring for Her Kids

The Good American founder shares her two kids Tatum and True with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian with her two kids Tatum and True

Khloé Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker are opening up about the help they receive for their families.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé visits Kourtney at her home, where the Lemme founder asks her sister why she didn't go to Paris. "I just didn't feel like it was the place for me. I was just getting anxious leaving the kids. Tristan's gone and it's hard for me to leave them," Khloé explained.

Khloé shares her daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 21 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.

"I don't have a parent to stay with them and then I was thinking, the whole family is out of the country," the mom of two continued. "I was like, what if there's an earthquake? What if there's something and there's no parent? So I was just freaking myself out."

Kourtney then asks Khloé how she feels now that Tristan is away in Cleveland, Ohio.

"I'm fine. It's just, he's a big help when he's here," Khloé said. "And, you know, I don't have nannies at night, which I might have to change or at least have someone be available sometimes."

"So no one then lives in right now?" Kourtney clarified.

"No. And I'm just so hands-on. It's like cool half the time, but I make all of her lunches, I make her dinners, I do everything," the Good American founder explained. "I don't let anyone else do it. Tristan has done it but I'm so particular."

"Oh my gosh, I can't even think about that," Kourtney admitted.

In a confessional, Khloé said that she loves her routine and she loves her kids, but being a parent is tough work.

"Every day after 8:30, when True's asleep, I am, like, crawling," Khloé joked. "Like I'm Leonardo DiCaprio out of Wolf of Wall Street to my bed, like, how do I get there? Then you wake up again and you do it all."

"And make the lunches. And I started with the cookie-cutter hearts, for the watermelon. Like, once you start the cute s--- that you're so excited to do, God forbid, you don't," Khloé continued.

"But it's amazing. Like at the same time, it's like all you want. It's the weirdest thing. Because you're exhausted and you're like I'm I'm gonna die and then literally when they're asleep by 10, I'm like I miss them. Like get it together Khloé, snap out of it."

On May 13, Khloé took her kids Tatum and True to see their dad play in the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics game in Cleveland.

In a TikTok video posted to NBC Sports Boston's account, Khloé could be seen bringing her kids over to their dad. Wearing a pink shirt and her hair up in two buns, True excitedly walked over to Tristan, who had Tatum on his lap. Thompson stood up to hug Khloé, carrying Tatum as they embraced.

True then showed off her special VIP pass to Tristan as she propped herself next to her dad.

"This was True's first time seeing her father play," a source told PEOPLE. "She's been asking, so Khloé wanted to make this special for her. Tatum is still young, but will be fun to see what he thinks of his dad playing."

"Tristan and Khloé have been really great at co-parenting and Khloé always wants to make sure she helps in ensuring the kids spend as much time with their father as they can," the source added.



Read the original article on People.