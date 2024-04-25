Kid Cudi Cancels Tour After Breaking His Foot at Coachella: 'Much More Serious Than I Thought'

"I'm really disappointed as I'm sure you guys are too, but I will be back," the rapper wrote in his announcement

Theo Wargo/Getty Kid Cudi performing on stage during Coachella in Indio, California on April 21, 2024

Kid Cudi has been forced to cancel his upcoming tour following his fall at Coachella.

Cudi, 40, was set to tour across the country in the summer to support his ninth studio album, Insano, released in January.



The rapper announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram on Wednesday, April 24, that he will have to undergo surgery after breaking his calcaneus (heel bone) during his Weekend Two performance.

Timothy Norris/Getty Kid Cudi performs at Coachella in Indio, California on April 21, 2024

"I'm headed to surgery now and there's gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all," Cudi wrote.

On Sunday, April 21, fan-captured footage began to surface showing the musician rolling his ankle while stepping down the steps of the Sahara tent stage. After having to cut his set short, he confirmed that he had broken his foot in a post on X.

He expressed in his latest update that "there's just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%" as the injury "is much more serious than I thought."

Timothy Norris/Getty Kid Cudi performs onstage during Coachella in Indio, California on April 21, 2024

"Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you'll get an email soon. We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can't wait to get back out here with you guys and turn up how we do," continued Cudi.

The performer ended his post by thanking all his fans for the "endless love and support."

"I'm really disappointed as I'm sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That's a promise 😉💞🫶🏾. I'm ok, just a lil soreness, but I'm in good spirits 😊"

Cudi echoed the same sentiments while sharing photos from "after the fall in the ambulance" on Instagram, writing, "All smiles like a G. No pain coulda stopped me from feelin the joy I felt from the show."

