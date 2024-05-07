Kidderminster woman pleads guilty to role in monkey torture network

The monkey torture community began life on YouTube before moving to encrypted messaging apps [BBC]

A British woman has pleaded guilty to being part of a global monkey torture network.

Holly LeGresley, 37, from Kidderminster, was a participant in a private online group that was paying people in Indonesia to kill and torture baby monkeys on video.

The convictions follow a year-long investigation by the BBC Eye team.

They went undercover in the groups to expose the existence of the sadistic global network.

Warning - this story contains distressing content

LeGresley pleaded guilty to charges of consuming, causing and facilitating the torture of baby monkeys over the internet.

She was part of a group on the messaging app Telegram that brainstormed, crowdfunded and then commissioned videos of monkeys being tortured from people in Indonesia.

The group was used to share ideas for custom-made torture videos such as setting live monkeys on fire, injuring them with tools and even putting one in a blender.

Under the username "The Immolator" LeGresley once ran a poll for members of the group on which method of torture should be inflected upon an infant monkey

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.