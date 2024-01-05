Kilburn sinkhole: More than 100 people evacuated over gas leak and burst water main

(London Fire Brigade/X)

Around 120 people were evacuated from homes in north-west London on Thursday night following a gas leak.

Around 40 firefighters in six fire engines were scrambled to the scene in Malvern Road, West Kilburn, shortly before 5pm after a 24-inch gas main ruptured.

Firefighters also discovered a nearby burst water main had caused a sinkhole, measuring around four metres wide and four metres deep.

"Around 50 properties were evacuated and a 25-metre cordon was put in place," said a London Fire Brigade (LFB) spokesperson.

"Around 120 people were moved to a local rest centre. There were no reports of any injuries."

Firefighters were joined at the scene by the Met Police and Brent Council.

The council later set up a rest centre at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Stafford Road, providing shelter for those unable to stay with friends or family."Significant" road closures were in place near the scene on Thursday night. Firefighters were there until around 4.20am on Friday.

LFB Station Commander Tom Sharp, who was there, said: "Crews worked closely with emergency services to carry out evacuations of the local area.

"There was a strong smell of gas and we encouraged people to keep their windows and doors closed. "

Brent Council has been approached by the Standard for a comment.