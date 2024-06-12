‘Kill’ Is ‘Bullet Train’ with (More) Knives, and That’s in No Way a Bad Thing — Watch the Trailer

“Kill” is Lakshya’s Brad Pitt moment.

The upcoming film from Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Indian actor Lakshya (full name Laksh Lalwani) as army commando Amrit is basically “Bullet Train” with (more) knives, only far, far darker. (The “bullet” in “Bullet Train” is a double entendre referring both to the shape and speed of the train itself and the film’s gunfire.)

Sounds awesome, right? Also awesome is the movie’s tagline: “The End of the Line Starts Here.” Hell yes.

“Kill” is stylized as “KILL,” because that makes it even awesome-r.

Bhat wrote and directed the film, which in addition to Lakshya also stars Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal. Maniktala is Amrit’s true love Tulika, who’s engaged to another man against her will. Well, that arranged marriage is about to get cut in half with a machete after Amrit boards a New Delhi-bound train to “derail” it — a beautiful pun from Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate.

Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment also had a hand in this one.

Their synopsis continues: “But when a gang of knife-wielding thieves led by the ruthless Fani (Raghav Juyal) begin to terrorize innocent passengers on his train, Amrit takes them on himself in a death-defying kill-spree to save those around him — turning what should have been a typical commute into an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride.”

Choo-coo, motherf**kers.

The trailer features incredible (closed captioned into English) lines like: “The way this guy fights, he’s no ordinary soldier,” “You’re not a hero, you’re a fucking monster,” and “This Romeo has gone ballistic.”

On the subject of ballistics, there are a few guns in the the trailer, though it’s mostly hand-to-hand combat and knife fights. There’s even the very unique use of a fire extinguisher, and you may want to keep a counter ready for a snapped-necks tally.

“Kill” is rated R, of course, and has a 115-minute running time.

Watch the trailer below, and if you can find a way to get it directly into our bloodstreams, please do that.

