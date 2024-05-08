Kim family's master propagandist dies at 94

Kelly Ng - BBC News
·4 min read
Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il monuments
Kim Ki Nam spent decades leading propaganda efforts in the totalitarian state [Getty Images]

North Korea's former propaganda master Kim Ki Nam has died, state media said on Wednesday. He was 94.

He died due to old age and "multiple organ dysfunction" for which he had been receiving treatment since 2022, the official KCNA said.

He had spent decades leading propaganda efforts in the totalitarian state, including building a personality cult around the ruling Kim dynasty.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended his funeral early on Wednesday morning and paid tribute to the "veteran revolutionary who had remained boundlessly loyal" to the regime, KCNA said.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency likened him to Nazi Germany's propaganda boss Joseph Goebbels, widely known for his mantra "repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth".

Kim Ki Nam had no blood relations with the ruling patriarchy despite sharing the family name that is among the most common in North and South Korea.

He was appointed deputy director of Pyongyang's Propaganda and Agitation Department in 1966, where he worked closely with Kim Jong Il, the predecessor and father of current leader Kim Jong Un. Kim Ki Nam later rose to lead the department.

Kim Ki Nam reportedly had a close relationship with Kim Jong Il, with several media reports describing them as "drinking buddies".

In the 1970s, he was put in charge of the state mouthpiece, Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

He later led initiatives to establish the role of Kim Il Sung - widely seen as North Korea's founding father - in the country's history, and to support Kim Jong Il's succession of the leadership, according to North Korea Leadership Watch, a site on Pyongyang's political culture.

Kim Ki Nam is one of few North Korean officials to have visited the South, leading a delegation to attend the funeral of former South Korean president Kim Dae-jung in 2009.

For decades, he also served as the key author of the state's political slogans and wielded great influence over its media and publishing operations, and even in the fine arts.

North Korea's former propaganda chief Kim Ki Nam
North Korea's former propaganda chief Kim Ki Nam has died at the age of 94 [Getty Images]

One example of how the propaganda machine kicked into action was after the sudden death of Kim Jong Il in 2011. This hastened the ascent of his son, Kim Jong Un, as the country's leader. The young Kim was believed to be just in his 20s at that time.

"No force on earth can check the revolutionary advance of our party, army and people under the wise leadership of Kim Jong Un," read one of the first KCNA reports after Kim Jong Il's death.

"Under the leadership of Kim Jong Un we should turn our sorrow into strength and courage and overcome the present difficulties," the report said.

In 2015, images on state media showed the tall, bespectacled Kim Ki Nam - in his 80s at that time - standing among a group of military officials and taking notes while Kim Jong Un spoke.

He retired in the late 2010s, passing on his role to Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong, but has continued to appear at public events - a sign that he remained on good terms with the regime.

"Kim Jong Un kept Kim Ki Nam in key propaganda positions for years, indicating that he, like his father, trusted and relied on him," said Rachel Lee, a Senior Fellow at the US-based think tank 38 North Program.

Ms Lee added that the Rodong Sinmun dedicated its entire frontpage on Wednesday to Kim Ki Nam's death and details of his funeral and this "speaks to the respect accorded to him".

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said Kim Ki Nam's death marks "the end of an era" for North Korean propaganda.

"This is someone who sought to glorify the Pyongyang regime in a way to appeal across and beyond the Korean Peninsula," he said,

The state's propaganda machine has since departed from the previous generation’s spin on pan-Korean nationalism, Prof Easley said.

"Now, Kim Jong Un demonizes South Koreans and heavily relies on nuclear weapons for political legitimacy," he said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Chinese leader Xi visits the French Pyrenees in a personal gesture by Macron

    TOURMALET PASS, France (AP) — France’s president hosted China’s leader at a remote mountain pass in the Pyrenees on Tuesday for private meetings after a high-stakes state visit in Paris dominated by trade disputes and Russia’s war in Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron made a point of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Tourmalet Pass near the Spanish border, where Macron spent time as a child visiting his grandmother. It is meant to be a reciprocal gesture after Xi took Macron la

  • Noem publisher removing North Korea leader meeting reference from book

    The publisher of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) upcoming book said it will remove an anecdote about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from reprints at her request. Noem’s book has faced scrutiny in recent days for including the anecdote, which describes her meeting the North Korean leader while traveling during her days in…

  • North Korean propaganda chief who served all three leaders dies

    Kim Ki Nam, one of the longest-serving North Korean officials who served all three generations of its leaders cementing their political legitimacy and heading the propaganda apparatus for the dynastic state, has died, official media said on Wednesday. North Korea leader Kim Jong Un visited the bier of Kim at 2 a.m. on Wednesday to pay tribute "with bitter grief over the loss of a veteran revolutionary who had remained boundlessly loyal" to the country until the very end, it said. He was part of a core group of loyal officials who had worked to sustain the three generations of Kims by solidifying their legitimacy carrying the blood line of a revolutionary leader who founded the state in 1945.

  • The North Korean official whose propaganda helped build the Kim dynasty dies at 94

    Kim Ki Nam, a North Korean propaganda chief who helped build personality cults around the country’s three dynastic leaders, has died at 94, the North’s state media said. The agency said Kim Jong Un will lead the state funeral committee for Kim Ki Nam, who will be buried on Thursday.

  • After deadly Oklahoma tornado, storms bring twisters to the Midwest

    DETROIT (AP) — Severe storms battered the Midwest on Tuesday, unleashing a curtain of heavy rain, gusty winds and tornadoes throughout the region a day after a deadly twister ripped through a small Oklahoma town and killed at least one person. Tornadoes were spotted after dark Tuesday in parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, while portions of Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri were also under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters warned that the storms could stretch

  • Dozens trapped as tornado collapses Michigan FedEx depot

    The rare tornado ripped the roof off the facility, and first responders are working to reach those inside.

  • Crewed flight of Boeing Starliner space capsule pushed back at least 10 more days

    (Reuters) -The Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing Co's new Starliner space capsule will be rolled back to its hangar to replace a pressure valve, postponing the long-awaited first crewed test flight of the spacecraft for at least 10 more days, NASA said on Tuesday. The new targeted launch date for the mission - pivotal to Boeing's struggle to acquire a greater share of lucrative NASA business now dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX - has been set for May 17 at the earliest, according to NASA. The debut flight of the CST-100 Starliner with astronauts aboard was originally scheduled for liftoff on Monday night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on a voyage to the International Space Station (ISS).

  • Tycoon Richard Li Said to Near Fiber Sale to China Merchants

    (Bloomberg) -- PCCW Ltd., the telecommunications group controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li, is in advanced talks to sell a significant minority stake in its fiber business to China Merchants Group Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case TrialIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortOne Out of Every 24 New York City Residents Is Now a MillionaireEinhorn Says Markets Are ‘Broken.’ Here’s What

  • FTX says it has billions more than owed to victims

    The failed cryptocurrency giant says it has billions of dollars more than needed to cover its debts.

  • Ex-DOJ Official Stunned By Trump Hand Gesture In Court: ‘Can’t Begin To Fathom’

    Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."

  • Donald Trump Is Headlining a GOP Event in Minnesota on the Same Day as Barron's Florida Graduation: Reports

    The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family

  • Federal Judge Postpones Trump’s Classified Docs Case ‘Indefinitely’

    Reuters/Marco BelloFederal Judge Aileen Cannon announced Tuesday she was indefinitely postponing Donald Trump’s classified documents trial in Florida, putting the case on ice less than three weeks before it was slated to begin.The announcement likely means the case will not be tried until after the 2024 election. Trump’s camp is sure to view the postponement as a major win, as they’ve tried nearly everything legally possible—through a variety of appeals and motions—to have each trial against the

  • Trump trial live updates: 'None of it is made up,' Stormy Daniels says of her story

    Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. Former President Trump, on his way out of court, slammed the proceedings as "a disaster for the DA."

  • Adult Film Star Stormy Daniels Testifies That Donald Trump Told Her She Reminded Him of 'His Daughter'

    Daniels also testified that the former president told her he and his wife, Melania, sleep in separate bedrooms

  • 14-Second Video Is All It Takes To Bust Donald Trump's Trial Complaint

    The former president's shameless 180 is laid bare in the short clip.

  • George Conway Dumps On Key Donald Trump Trial Tactic: 'A Huge Mistake'

    "It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him," said the conservative attorney.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene backs off threat to oust Johnson as speaker

    Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Tuesday to be backing off her threat to force a vote to oust Speaker Mike Johnson this week, though she signaled that she'll preserve her threat indefinitely -- keeping Johnson on a tight leash as he navigates a one-vote majority in the chamber. The development comes after Greene and Johnson met on Tuesday afternoon -- their second meeting in as many days. The meetings came after Greene said she would force a vote to remove Johnson from the leadership post this week.

  • Judge Warns Trump Attorney About Audible ‘Cursing’ As Stormy Daniels Testifies

    “You need to speak to him," Judge Juan Merchan told the former president's attorney. "I won’t tolerate that.”

  • Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video

    "Heads up, this is no time to check out," the MSNBC prime time host says The post Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • The Latest | 12th day of Donald Trump's hush money trial adjourns early

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial heard for the first time how and why Michael Cohen's reimbursement for payment the Stormy Daniels' payment was entered as a legal expense. Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney testified Monday about conversations he had with the company's longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg in January 2017 about reimbursing Cohen for $130,000 he'd paid to lawyer Keith Davidson, Daniels' then-lawyer. McConney said handwritten notes fr