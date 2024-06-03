Kim Kardashian Poses with Daughters North and Chicago and Mom Kris Jenner: ‘My Girls’

Kardashian shared some new family snaps on her Instagram page on Sunday, June 2

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian with her daughters Chicago and North and mom Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian is spending time with her favorite girls!

On Sunday, June 2, The Kardashians star, 43, shared a carousel post that featured snaps of her mother Kris Jenner and daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6.

In the first photo, Kardashian — who also shares sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West — sat between her daughters while her mom, 68, crossed her legs as she sat beside Chicago on a cream couch.

Both Chicago and Jenner, who sported an all-brown outfit, flashed smiles for the camera, while Kardashian and North donned straight faces in all-white outfits.

“my girls 🩶,” Kardashian’s caption read as she posed for another snap with North and Chicago in the second slide.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian with her daughters Chicago and North

The SKIMS founder then concluded the post with a picture of herself and her youngest daughter, who was clad in double denim, pouting their lips at each other.

Kardashian’s cozy setting featured soft cream couches and a warm fireplace under the living room’s lighting.

“Chicago looks just like her mama!,” one person commented, while another added, “Beautiful family 🤍🤍🔥👏🏻.”

The new photos come after the mother of four celebrated her eldest child performing “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” in The Lion King live concert last month.

After North took the stage as Young Simba at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, her mom shared some behind-the-scenes snaps.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago

Kardashian first shared a video on her Instagram Stories of herself and Chicago singing along to a performance of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

“I was feeling it @thelionking,” she wrote over the video.

The proud mother then shared a photo of North helping Chicago with her hair while wearing her Young Simba outfit.

“Never too busy to help her sister with her edges,” Kardashian wrote in the caption as the sisters appeared to be in a backstage area.

Another photo also featured North posing with the character of Zazu, while another snap showed North with Jason Weaver — the actor who played Young Simba in the 1994 film.

According to a press release, the two-day live event will soon air on Disney+.



