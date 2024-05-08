Kim Kardashian Wore $65 Pleasers on the Met Gala Red Carpet That Are Available in Every Size

Kim Kardashian's Margiela Met Gala dress was hiding a budget-friendly secret: a pair of heel-less Pleasers (more commonly referred to as "stripper shoes"), which are available for just $65.95.

"This is my shoe," Kim told Vogue in a behind-the-scenes video. "It's clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt. And so that was our issue of walking."

"To wear these, you're on your tiptoes and you're balancing the whole time, flexing your calf muscles," Kim continued. "So, that's what I'm gonna have to do, is stand on my tippy toes."

Apparently, wearing the shoes meant Kim couldn't "lean back" at all, but she explained "I think we really need the height on this look, so we gotta do what we gotta do."

Kim also revealed that she was wearing a custom thong to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions involving her semi-see through metal skirt. "If you're standing at the top of the stairs, but the photographers are at the bottom of the stairs, and they're getting a glimpse up," she explained, "and the skirt's made out of metal and there's little peek-a-boo holes within that, he wanted to make sure that I'm fully covered in the appropriate places."

As for her sweater (which had people confused to say the least), Kim told Vogue she was envisioning having a magical garden night: "Running out, my dress is falling off because it was one of those nights, and I just grab my boyfriend's sweater to, like, run off to make it to where I have to be. It's like, really, the real-life me when I go to an event and I have to make it home by 6 a.m. to get to carpool. Like, real life happens and you're just, sometimes I'm in my makeup from the night before and it is what it is."

