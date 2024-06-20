Kindergarten student struck and killed by school bus while walking to school with his mother

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — A kindergarten student was struck and killed by a school bus on Thursday while walking to school with his mother in suburban New York, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the village of Mamaroneck in Westchester County.

The boy and his mother were walking to to Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School when they were hit by a yellow minibus.

The child was killed and the mother was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials with the Mamaroneck Union Free School District said in a statement.

“There is nothing more difficult for a community to experience than the loss of life, and we know that everyone in the Mamaroneck and Larchmont communities is heartbroken by this news,” the school district officials said.

The Journal News reports that a Royal Coach Lines minibus was parked at the crash site about half a block from the school with a yellow backpack about 20 feet (6 meters) behind it. The bus was later towed and the backpack was removed and put in a police vehicle.

School district officials said counseling would be available at the school on Friday.

Royal Coach Lines, a regional school bus contractor, has not responded to an email seeking comment on the crash.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • People Are Sharing What Happened To Their High School Classmates Who Were Voted Most Likely To Succeed, And It's So Surprising

    "He had perfect attendance all 13 years of school. Now he's a world-famous musician who is married to a supermodel. His name is John Stevens, also known as..."

  • Students, parents upset over University of Guelph's 1,300-student waitlist for residence spots

    Weeks after the University of Guelph assured potential student newcomers that there would be enough residence spaces for them, students and parents are angry the Ontario school's record enrolment for this fall means hundreds are now on a waitlist.One student association board member says he's even spoken to some students who are contacting other schools that have accepted them to see if they could still get in. Morgan Woodill, an incoming first-year student at the University of Guelph, is among

  • Protesters say U of T should cut ties with Hebrew University. Are they right?

    TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian protesters have been pushing the University of Toronto to boycott the Hebrew University of Jerusalem – which the Canadian school has long had partnerships with – but U of T says the demand is a non-starter. U of T’s president, Meric Gertler, said this month that the school has "steadfastly maintained" it will not boycott partnerships with other universities. But protest leaders at an encampment that has remained at the university’s campus in downtown Toronto since May 2

  • U of T tells court pro-Palestinian encampment took control of front campus

    TORONTO — A pro-Palestinian protest encampment has taken over University of Toronto property without permission, infringing on others' free speech rights and making members of the community feel unsafe or unwelcome, lawyers for the school argued before an Ontario court Wednesday.

  • TDSB trustees vote to adopt 'anti-Palestinian racism' term

    Update: In the early morning hours on June 20, Toronto District School Board trustees voted 15-7 to adopt the report detailed in the story below. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is set to consider a report that recommends adding the term "anti-Palestinian racism" to its learning strategy Wednesday after trustees voted in favour of carrying the report during a special meeting a day earlier.The report argues the board should include the term to address address anti-Palestinian racism in i

  • Mom of transgender girl athlete says Florida's investigation has destroyed her daughter's life

    A Florida public school employee who faces firing because she allowed her transgender daughter to play girls high school volleyball assailed those who outed her child, saying Tuesday that the ensuing investigation destroyed the girl's life. Jessica Norton said her daughter was thriving at Monarch High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale before an anonymous tipster notified a Broward County school board member in November that the 16-year-old was playing on the girls varsity volleyball team in apparent violation of state law. The 2021 Fairness in Women’s Sports Act bars students who were born male from participating in girls sports.

  • Universities' fears over cuts to overseas students

    Several institutions running at a loss and fear that fewer overseas students will have major impact.

  • California governor wants to restrict smartphone usage in schools

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he wants to restrict students' usage of smartphones during the school day, citing the mental health risks of social media.

  • Staff, former students chime in on 'heartbreaking' University Players closure

    The closure of the University Players, the theatre company arm of the University of Windsor's School for Dramatic Art, isn't a blow just for students — it'll hit the community hard, former students say after the university announced its closure this week. "I would liken it to the OHL to the NHL, it's like your feeder, your way of getting known, getting out there, working with directors," said Sean Sennett, a 2019 graduate of the Bachelor of Fine Arts program and now professional actor. "This is

  • No students hurt after Windsor school bus involved in collision

    No students were hurt after a school bus was involved in a collision in west Windsor Wednesday.A spokesperson for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said three students were on board the bus at the time, but they were unharmed."The parents of all three students came to the scene and took them home," said Stephen Fields.CBC News has reached out to Windsor police for additional information on the collision, which happened in the area of College and Wellington Avenues.A bus with minor

  • Trump calls Biden’s student loan forgiveness a ‘vile’ publicity stunt

    GOP officials have launched more than a dozen lawsuits to block debt relief after nearly 5 million Americans had their balances wiped out

  • Poverty, mental health keeping secondary students out of Cape Breton-Victoria schools

    Nova Scotia teachers, principals and education officials are trying a variety of ways to get kids back into class after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted in-school learning and cut attendance rates across the country.In the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, an average of one in five high school students is absent on any given day.While the numbers have improved every year since facilities shut during the 2020 lockdown, progress has been slow and Cape Breton-Victoria's absenteeism

  • N.S. aims to move faster to address school violence following auditor general report

    Nova Scotia's Department of Education has promised to accelerate its timeline on improving policies related to violence in schools, including its provincial school code of conduct. Deputy minister Elwin LeRoux told members of the public accounts committee on Wednesday morning that a rough draft of the updated code of conduct policy should be ready by the end of September. This comes in response to a report on school violence by Nova Scotia's auditor general Kim Adair, which was released last wee

  • Crash involving Spartanburg, South Carolina, school bus sends student to hospital, official says

    A school bus from Spartanburg County, South Carolina, was hit head-on in a crash that sent a student to the hospital, officials said.

  • Probe finds carelessness caused Jewish student group's omission from New Jersey high school yearbook

    An investigation into how and why a Jewish student group was erased from a New Jersey high school yearbook found the omission was caused by negligence and carelessness, but was not done on purpose or out of malice, the school district announced Wednesday.

  • The Salary Needed To Live Comfortably in America’s 50 Best Small Towns

    Many people choose small towns for the sense of community, walkability and safety that they can offer. In a small town, you know your neighbors and the folks you might interact with in your community....

  • Dakota Johnson's Dress 'Just Fell Off' Mid-Interview: Watch Her React to the Wardrobe Malfunction

    The 'Madame Web' actress' dress broke during her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

  • Supreme Court Sends Out an Ominous Sign

    With just a few days left in the law term and more than 20 rulings still to be issued, the Supreme Court once again left Americans on tenterhooks Thursday when it released just four opinions, not including its most eagerly awaited. The justices, three of whom were appointed by Donald Trump, are still weighing Trump’s bid to be granted king-like immunity shielding him from prosecution for his role in the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021. Each day that passes without a ruling sets prosecutors back i

  • Kaitlan Collins 'Can't Believe' She Has To Fact-Check Trump On Biden Accusation

    The CNN anchor appeared to reach her fill of having to correct the former president.

  • Trump left red-faced in Virginia after MAGA candidate fails to grab decisive win

    Bob Good shows some Republicans can still take on Donald Trump and have a fighting chance