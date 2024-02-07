King Charles cancer – latest: Harry returns to Heathrow airport just 26 hours after arriving to visit father

Prince Harry has flown back home to California just 26 hours after he arrived to see his father following his cancer diagnosis - as Prince William issued a thank you to the public as he returned to royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly spent the night at a London hotel.

He cleared his schedule to fly from his home in LA to see the King at Clarence House on Tuesday afternoon for a brief meeting that lasted roughly 30 minutes.

Shortly after, Charles travelled to Sandringham in Norfolk with Queen Camilla to rest after his first cancer treatment.

Harry reportedly did not see his brother, Prince William, choosing instead to head back to the US as the rift between them continues.

Meanwhile, William returned to royal duties today for the first time since his wife underwent abdominal surgery.

He carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle this morning and later arrived at a gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in the evening.

The father-of-three told a BBC reporter: “We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages, thank you.”

Prince William speaks publicly for first time

Prince Harry leaving the UK

William returns to royal duties

Harry stays at hotel after flying from California for brief visit

Harry has 'no plan' to see William

Prince William speaks publicly for the first time since father’s cancer diagnosis

20:06 , Alex Ross

The Prince of Wales said the royal family appreciate the “kind messages” they have received following the King’s cancer diagnosis.

Arriving at a gala dinner for London’s Air Ambulance on Wednesday evening, William waved to people gathered outside the venue in central London.

He said: “We really appreciate everyone’s kind messages, thank you.”

Support for the King

19:48 , Alex Ross

The cancer diagnosis of the King has shocked many in the nation, with some quick to show their support.

Among them have been Anne Daley, from Cardiff, and Grace Gothard, from London, who arrived at Windsor Castle with a carboard cutout of King Charles III on Monday evening.

Story continues

The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment”.

Wellwishers Anne Daley (left), from Cardiff, and Grace Gothard, from London, outside Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Tens of thousands will find incidental cancer like King Charles

18:30 , Athena Stavrou

Tens of thousands of patients are diagnosed with cancer while they are being tested for another condition, just like King Charles.

Latest figures show more than 27,000 people were being treated for cancer on the NHS after having what’s known as an incidental diagnosis – when the condition is found during testing or treatment for something else.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and would be stepping back from public duties.

It comes after the monarch, 75, underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate last month, a procedure which saw him spend three nights at a private London clinic.

Read the full story from The Independent’s health correspondent Rebecca Thomas:

Thousands diagnosed with cancer while treated for another condition - like Charles

Reason why King Charles and Harry’s meeting was so short revealed

18:00 , Athena Stavrou

The reason why King Charles and Prince Harry’s first face-to-face meeting in more than a year was so short has been revealed.

The Duke of Sussex flew to the UK from California on Tuesday to see his father following his cancer diagnosis. According to several sources, the meeting was very brief and lasted less than an hour.

Harry then reportedly spent the night at a London hotel rather than staying at one of the royal residences, before he was spotted at Heathrow airport preparing to leave the UK on Wednesday afternoon.

Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah revealed that the reason behind this could be down to the King’s health.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Ms Nikkhah said: “The King was very tired after the procedure he had had the day before.

“I’m sure Harry would have loved to have spent more time with him, but he’s probably quite respectful of his dad going through his treatment.”

King’s transparency about health boosts awareness

17:30 , Athena Stavrou

The King’s decision to be open and share his health conditions with the public has resulted in an important boost to public awareness.

When Charles shared his diagnosis of an enlarged prostate there was a significant increase in searches for the condition on the NHS website.

On the day after the announcement there were 16,410 visits to the NHS website’s prostate enlargement page compared with 1,414 visits the previous day.

Buckingham Palace said that the King chose to share his cancer diagnosis to “prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”.

Independent TV: What is Operation Menai Bridge?

17:00 , Athena Stavrou

‘New openness’ of royal family could lead to more revelations over King’s cancer, suggests expert

16:30 , Tara Cobham

The “new openness” of the royal family could lead to more being revealed about the King’s cancer diagnosis, a royal expert has suggested.

“Clearly there’s a new openness,” commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Independent. “And it’s known that there is tremendous concern, so they will be doing their best to relay.”

However, he countered that it is difficult to know what will be disclosed “because we are in new territory”, with both Charles’ and the Princess of Wales’ shock recent medical announcements.

He explained that the monarch will be balancing the needs for transparency and privacy as he decides what to reveal over the upcoming weeks.

“Every monarch has their own style,” he added, pointing to Charles’ efforts at raising awareness for both cancer and the benign enlarged prostate he underwent treatment for last month.

What type of cancer has the King been diagnosed with?

16:15 , Athena Stavrou

The King has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. Buckingham Palace said that during Charles’ recent procedure for a benign prostate enlargement a “separate issue of concern” was noted.

Further diagnostic tests have identified “a form of cancer”, the Palace said.

A Palace spokesperson confirmed that it is not prostate cancer.

Details of the type of test have not been divulged but diagnostic tests for cancer can involve blood tests, scans and biopsies.

A biopsy is a medical procedure that involves taking a small sample so it can be examined under a microscope to identify whether there are abnormal cells present.

William to continue first day of royal duties since King’s diagnosis

15:46 , Athena Stavrou

The Prince of Wales is set to continue his day of royal engagements this evening as he returns to official duties for the first time since his wife’s surgery.

Prince William will attend a gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity on Wednesday evening.

It comes after he began his first working day back by hosting an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, awarding honours like CBEs, OBEs and MBEs to recipients such as former England footballer Ellen White.

The gala dinner is raising funds for London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s Up Against Time appeal, which is seeking £15 million to replace the service’s helicopter fleet by the autumn.

William is a former air ambulance pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and during the event will meet crew members, former patients and supporters before delivering a short speech.

(Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace)

Princess Royal continues with official duties amid King’s health scare

15:09 , Athena Stavrou

Princess Anne has continued her busy schedule of official engagements today as she proves to be a reliable member of the royal family amid the King’s health scare.

The Princess Royal visited the Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Regiment at St George’s Barracks in Bicester on Wednesday.

Known for her work ethic, the princess was the first of the family to step out yesterday after Buckingham Palace made Charles’ diagnosis public.

She handed out honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday morning before visiting a lace knitwear manufacturer in Nottingham.

(AP)

King holds weekly audience with Sunak over the phone following cancer diagnosis

15:01 , Athena Stavrou

The King will speak to Rishi Sunak by phone on Wednesday instead of their regular face-to-face meeting following Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Downing Street and Buckingham Palace took the unusual step of confirming details about the weekly audience in an attempt to show the King was carrying on with his duties.

Charles flew to his Norfolk residence Sandringham on Tuesday following a reunion with his son the Duke of Sussex at a meeting in London.

Asked if Mr Sunak would travel to Sandringham for his discussion with the King, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We don’t in general and we are not going to get into the habit of commenting on the PM’s conversations with the King.

“But we have agreed with the Palace in this specific instance to confirm that they will be speaking on the phone later.”

(PA)

Timeline of Harry’s brief UK visit

14:57 , Athena Stavrou

Prince Harry has been spotted back at Heathrow airport just 26 hours after he touched down in the UK to see his father following his cancer diagnosis.

Here’s a timeline of what we know about the Duke’s visit:

Monday 2am: Harry is seen arriving at a VIP terminal at LAX to board a flight to the UK at 6pm LA time.

12:20pm: Harry touches down in London and is escorted from Heathrow by a police convoy.

2:42pm: He arrives at the King’s London residence Clarence House.

3:41pm: Charles and Queen Camilla are seen leaving Clarence House and go to Sandringham by helicopter.

Monday night: Harry reportedly spends the night at a London hotel rather than staying at one of the royal residences.

Tuesday 1:50pm: Harry was spotted at Heathrow airport preparing to leave the UK.

Prince Harry leaving UK

14:26 , Sam Rkaina

Prince Harry appears to be heading back home just 26 hours after he touched down in the UK to see his father following his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke was spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to be flying back to California.

He cleared his schedule to fly 5,000 miles to see the King at Clarence House on Tuesday afternoon for a brief meeting that lasted roughly 30 minutes.

Harry reportedly did not see his brother, Prince William, during his fleeting visit as the rift between them continues.

Former Lioness sent ‘best wishes’ to King while receiving honours from William

14:00 , Athena Stavrou

Former England footballer Ellen White said she sent her “best wishes” to the King when speaking with the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony.

William, who is president of the Football Association, made the record-scoring Lioness an MBE for services to football.

Asked about her conversation with the prince, she told the PA news agency: “I sent my best wishes to the King.

“I just think, you know, it must be a difficult time for the family. He was really lovely.”

She said: “It was a really nice conversation. I’ve met him a couple of times, he definitely puts you at ease.”

(Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Inside Prince Harry’s flying visit to see Charles that lasted less than an hour

13:30 , Athena Stavrou

Prince Harry rushed from his home in California to the UK on Tuesday after his father revealed his cancer diagnosis to his youngest son over the phone.

The long journey took the Duke of Sussex more than 11 hours but his meeting with the King at Clarence House in London reportedly lasted less than an hour.

Differing newspaper reports say the get-together was either just 30 or 45 minutes long.

There were hopes that the 39-year-old prince’s visit would help repair damaged relationships between himself, his father, and his brother the Prince of Wales. But it appears unlikely Harry will be seeing Prince William before he soon returns to LA.

Read the full story here:

Inside Prince Harry’s flying visit to see Charles that lasted less than an hour

Harry plans to spend more time in England to be near father - report

13:05 , Athena Stavrou

Prince Harry plans to spend more time in England in a bid to repair rifts with his family, it has been reported.

“Harry is making plans to spend more time in England so he can be there physically for his father,” an insider told the Daily Mirror.

“Meghan has given him her blessing to do this as she knows family is paramount.”

It comes after the Duke cleared his schedule to board an 11-hour flight to see the King less than a day after the diagnosis went public.

The meeting was brief - lasting less than an hour - and Harry reportedly stayed in a London hotel on Tuesday night rather than one of the many royal residences.

(Getty)

Where is the King?

12:39 , Athena Stavrou

Following his diagnosis of an undisclosed cancer, King Charles has retreated to Sandringham to rest.

Sandringham House is a 20,000-acre country estate in the parish of Sandringham, Norfolk and has a rich history within the royal family.

The King had briefly stayed in London to begin his cancer treatment and was also visited by his rarely-seen youngest son, Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex cleared his schedule to fly 5,000 miles from California to London to see his father at Clarence House on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting was less than an hour, with the King and Queen Camilla being spotted being driven out of the house to Buckingham Palace. They then travelled to Sandringham by helicopter that took off from the palace roof shortly after their arrival.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were seen at Sandringham on Sunday (PA)

Sunak and Starmer send 'get well' message to King

12:22 , Athena Stavrou

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined the Prime Minister in sending his best wishes to the King.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Commons: “I know the thoughts of the House and the country are with the King and his family.

“We wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and look forward to him resuming his public-facing duties in due course.”

More pictures of William’s first public appearance since King’s diagnosis

12:05 , Athena Stavrou

The Prince of Wales has returned to royal duties for the first time since his wife’s surgery and father’s cancer diagnosis.

Prince William handed out honours at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning after taking a break to care for the Princess of Wales following her health scare.

William awarded CBEs, OBEs and MBEs to recipients including former England footballer Ellen White.

William, who is president of the Football Association, made the record-scoring Lioness an MBE for services to football.

Other recipients at the ceremony included David Shreeve – who co-founded an environmental action group with TV botanist David Bellamy – and Francis Dickinson – who solved an 80-year-old maritime mystery by locating the wreck of a submarine which was lost at sea during the Second World War.

Mrs Ellen Convery (Ellen White) was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

(Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Prince William facing ‘test of character’ as he returns to royal duties

11:43 , Athena Stavrou

Prince William is facing a “test of his character” as the nation watches their future King endure multiple stressors, a royal expert has said.

The Prince of Wales returned to royal duties this morning when he carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

He is expected to shoulder some extra responsibilities as his father postpones public-facing engagements while he receives cancer treatment.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told my colleague Tara Cobham: “Times like these do test – a test, I suppose, of character. No doubt this is very difficult. Charles, his father, and Catherine, his wife, unwell – then, of course, the business with Harry is serious because he doesn’t trust him.”

Princess Kate spent 13 days in hospital two weeks ago recovering from an abdominal surgery. She is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

(Getty)

Pictures: William returning to royal duties

11:19 , Athena Stavrou

The Prince of Wales has returned to royal duties today for the first time since his father was diagnosed with cancer and his wife underwent abdominal surgery.

Prince William carried an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle this morning.

William, who is president of the Football Association, made the record-scoring former England footballer Ellen White an MBE for services to football.

Other recipients at the ceremony included David Shreeve – who co-founded an environmental action group with TV botanist David Bellamy – and Francis Dickinson – who solved an 80-year-old maritime mystery by locating the wreck of a submarine which was lost at sea during the Second World War.

(Yui Mok/PA Wire)

(Yui Mok/PA Wire)

William returning to royal duties

11:11 , Athena Stavrou

The Prince of Wales is returning to royal duties today for the first time since his father was diagnosed with cancer and his wife underwent abdominal surgery.

Prince William began an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle at 11am - we are expecting pictures of the ceremony imminently.

William, who is president of the Football Association, will make the record-scoring former England footballer Ellen White an MBE for services to football.

Other recipients due at the ceremony include David Shreeve – who co-founded an environmental action group with TV botanist David Bellamy – and Francis Dickinson – who solved an 80-year-old maritime mystery by locating the wreck of a submarine which was lost at sea during the Second World War.

The father-of-three had taken a break from official engagements to care for the Princess of Wales and their children after she spent 13 days recovering in hospital from her procedure.

King Charles has had to postpone public engagements and other members of the royal family - including William - are to be expected to take on more responsibility.

Later today, William will also attend a gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in the evening.

Will Charles have usual audience with PM today?

10:02 , Athena Stavrou

King Charles has postponed all public engagements as he undergoes regular treatment for an undisclosed cancer.

Other members of the royal family are expected to take on extra duties as Charles rests - but the King is still continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

This means his weekly audiences with Rishi Sunak are set to still go ahead today as usual. They are private meetings and can take place over the phone, which is likely today as the King travelled to Sandringham in Norfolk yesterday.

(PA)

Watch live: View of Buckingham Palace as King and Harry reunite after cancer diagnosis

09:10 , Athena Stavrou

Watch a live view outside Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, 7 February, as the Prince of Wales returns to public duties for the first time since his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer.

Charles has postponed all public-facing royal duties as he undergoes cancer treatment, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

Live: View of Buckingham Palace as King and Harry reunite after cancer diagnosis

Reason why King Charles and Harry's meeting was so short revealed

08:41 , Athena Stavrou

The reason why King Charles and Prince Harry’s first face-to-face meeting in more than a year was so short has been revealed.

The Duke of Sussex flew to the UK from California on Tuesday to see his father following his cancer diagnosis. According to several sources, the meeting was very brief lasted between 30 and 45 minutes.

Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah revealed that the reason behind this could be down to the King’s health.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Ms Nikkhah said: “The King was very tired after the procedure he had had the day before.

“I’m sure Harry would have loved to have spent more time with him, but he’s probably quite respectful of his dad going through his treatment.”

Harry stays at hotel after flying from California for brief visit

08:26 , Athena Stavrou

Prince Harry stayed in a London hotel last night after he flew from California to see his father for a brief 45-minute meeting after his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex vacated Frogmore Cottage in Windsor last year and now reportedly need a “formal invitation” to be able to stay with the royals on “protected property”.

Harry arrived in the UK yesterday after his father personally called to tell him about his cancer diagnosis. He was seen arriving at Clarence House at around 2:42pm to see the King before Charles and Queen Camilla were seen leaving for Sandringham less than an hour later.

There are currently “no plans” in place for Harry to see his brother Prince William during his visit, which is not expected to last long. Instead of staying in one of the royal residences, sources told the Mail Online that the Duke opted to stay in a central London hotel.

(Getty Images)

William to carry out first royal engagement since father’s diagnosis and wife’s surgery

08:16 , Athena Stavrou

The Prince of Wales is set to return to royal duties today for the first time since his wife underwent abdominal surgery and his father was diagnosed with cancer.

Prince William will perform an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday before attending a gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in the evening.

The future King stepped back from his role three weeks ago to care for the Princess of Wales after she spent 13 days in hospital recovering from her procedure.

It is expected that the father-of-three will take on some duties from King Charles in the coming weeks as he postpones public engagements while undergoing regular cancer treatment.

(PA)

William prioritising Kate with ‘no plans’ to meet brother Harry

07:44 , Athena Stavrou

Prince William is reportedly focusing on looking after his wife as he returns to work following his father’s cancer diagnosis - with no plans to meet his brother Prince Harry during his flying visit to the UK.

In January, the Princess of Wales spent 13 days in a private London hospital recovering from an abdominal surgery and is not expected to return to work until after Easter.

William is set to return to official royal duties today and take on some of the King’s engagements while he undergoes regular cancer treatment. But sources say he is prioritising Kate and their three children.

A source told the Daily Mail: “The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that.

“He will make a return to duties on Wednesday but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that.”

It comes as other inside sources have reported that there is “nothing in the diary” for the future King to see his brother the Duke of Sussex after he flew from California to see his father in a short 45-minute meeting.

A source close to William told The Times that there were “no plans” for the future king to meet Harry and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the relationship between the brothers showed “no signs of thawing”.

(2023 Getty Images)

How the Royal Family has rallied around Charles after his cancer diagnosis

07:00 , Matt Mathers

The royal family has rallied around the King after it was revealed that he has been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday that the monarch is receiving regular treatments for the condition, which was discovered after the 75-year-old underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Full report:

Charles cancer diagnosis: How the Royal Family has rallied around the King

A look at the headlines of Britain's newspapers

06:30 , Shweta Sharma

Prince Harry’s return to the UK to see his ailing father King Charles has dominated the headlines of the British dailies after the major health scare to the royals.

The Telegraph called it “Harry’s dash to see father” while Metro said “King’s cancer shock brings reunion”.

The Express said “Harry’s show of love cheers King” with front page pictures of the first images of the King and the Queen, looking out from their car, since the cancer diagnosis.

The Mirror said the pictures showed the “Brave face of the King”.

King Charles’s cancer was ‘caught early’, Rishi Sunak says

06:00 , Matt Mathers

The prime minister has said he is thankful King Charles’s cancer has been “caught early” as he wished him a full recovery.

Charles, 75, is facing regular treatment for cancer after his shock diagnosis was uncovered during his recent hospital stay for a procedure on an enlarged prostate.

Full report:

King Charles’s cancer was ‘caught early’, Rishi Sunak says

King Charles ‘coping magnificently’ after cancer treatment at Sandringham

05:50 , Shweta Sharma

The King is said to be in his “usual good form” and “coping magnificently” after his recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement and subsequent news of cancer diagnosis.

However, he is understood to be a “little frustrated” that his diagnosis has affected both his plans and those of the people around him.

King Charles was pictured for the first time as he smiled to the cameras from inside his car, wearing a suit with a purple tie, after his diagnosis of an unspecified cancer.

He flew to Sandringham in Norfolk along with the Queen where he met his youngest son Prince Harry for about 45 minutes.

A Palace source told The Times separately that the King was tired from a procedure the previous day.

“If you didn’t know what was the matter, you wouldn’t have any idea that he had any condition at all,” they said, adding that both the King and Queen were “coping magnificently”.

King ‘on good form’ after cancer treatment as he heads home after seeing Harry

Princess Royal Anne steps in for King Charles and performs investiture ceremony

05:30 , Shweta Sharma

The Princess Royal has handed out honours at Windsor Castle as she continues with her royal duties the day after the King’s shock cancer diagnosis.

Anne is the first member of the family to perform royal duties since the news was made public on Monday evening.

When it was announced Charles was due to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate several weeks ago, Anne proved once again she was a reliable member of the family, taking on investiture ceremonies and continuing her royal visits.

ICYMI: No plans for princes to meet while Harry is back in UK

05:00 , Matt Mathers

There are no plans for Prince Harry and Prince William to meet while the Duke of Sussex is in the UK to see his father, according to a report.

“The years of disagreements between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals, and decisions by Harry and Meghan to share personal details about their difficult relationships with certain family members, have ramped up speculation about whether the two brothers would meet,” Sky royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills said.

“Currently it appears highly unlikely that will happen during this visit.”

Britain King Charles

Prince William returns to royal duties after wife and father’s illness

04:48 , Shweta Sharma

The Prince of Wales will carry out his first public engagement outside of Windsor Castle tonight since his wife’s operation and the King‘s cancer diagnosis.

William will attend the gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in central London in his role as the organisation’s patron.

Kate left hospital last Monday and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with her three children after undergoing planned abdominal surgery on 16 January at the London Clinic.

At the same private hospital, the King received treatment for an enlarged prostate and was discharged the same day as his daughter-in-law, but on Monday.

The gala dinner is raising funds for London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s Up Against Time appeal, which is seeking £15m to replace the service’s helicopter fleet by the autumn.

William is a former air ambulance pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance and during the event will meet crew members, former patients and supporters before delivering a short speech.

King Charles and Harry’s reunion ignite speculations of reconciliation

04:30 , Shweta Sharma

The Duke of Sussex’s rush to meet his father after the shocking news of his cancer diagnosis is being seen as a testament to the bond that remains between the two estranged family members.

The hopes of a thaw in relations come after Harry’s decision to step down as a working royal in 2020 severely strained his relationship with his brother and father.

He was left barely on speaking terms with his two closest relatives – Charles and the Prince of Wales.Charles’s health scare has prompted his son to return to the UK, signalling the potential for reconciliation between father and son where there is contact, royal commentators have said.

However, Harry and William continue to be estranged. The Prince of Wales reportedly has no intentions of meeting his brother during his short visit.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, said he hopes that “something positive comes out of news which has been a dreadful shock”.

(Peter Macdiarmid/LNP)

What we know so far about King’s diagnosis

04:00 , Matt Mathers

Here are some questions answered about what is known so far about Charles’ condition:

King diagnosed with cancer: What is known so far

King spends night in Sandringham after 45-minute meeting with Harry

03:10 , Shweta Sharma

King Charles has flown to Sandringham in Norfolk after he was seen in public for the first time since his cancer diagnosis was announced.

The King was with the Queen as they first traveled to Buckingham Palace from Clarence House and then took a helicopter to reach Sandringham. They arrived at the eastate at around 4.30pm.

There, the monarch met his youngest son Harry and the meeting lasted around 45 minutes. No details of their first interaction in months have been shared yet.

The King will continue to work from Sandringham and red boxes are expected to be delivered to the remote base in West Norfolk.

The King, 75, has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

As King Charles III is treated for cancer, here is the order of succession to the British throne

03:00 , Matt Mathers

As King Charles III receives treatment for cancer, he remains Britain’s monarch and head of state. This is the order of succession to the throne:

As King Charles III is treated for cancer, here is the order of succession to the British throne

King Charles ‘coping magnificently’

Tuesday 6 February 2024 22:52 , Alex Ross

The Times is tonight reporting that the King is “coping magnificently” after returning to Sandringham on starting his treatment for cancer.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Charles had also met Prince Harry briefly before he was pictured leaving Clarence House for Buckingham Palace, where a helicopter took him and the Queen to their royal estate in Norfolk.

A Palace source stold The Times: “If you didn’t know what was the matter, you wouldn’t have any idea that he had any condition at all.”

They added that both the King and Queen were “coping magnificently”.

Inside King Charles’ rigid diet and strict exercise routine - and why he doesn’t eat lunch

Tuesday 6 February 2024 21:00 , Matt Mathers

In the decades spent waiting to ascend to the throne, King Charles has always ensured he maintained a strict diet and rigid daily exercise routine.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a form of cancer on Monday, after a check up last month found an unrelated, enlarged prostate that proved to be benign.

Full report:

Inside King Charles’ strict diet and exercise routine - and why he doesn’t eat lunch

Prince William statement on King Charles’ shock cancer diagnosis ‘not necessary’, claims royal expert

Tuesday 6 February 2024 20:30 , Matt Mathers

Royal experts have given their take on if and when Prince William will publicly comment on his father’s shock cancer diagnosis.

Senior royals have remained silent in the wake of Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Monday that the King is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer and is taking a step back from public engagements.

Prince William statement on King Charles’ shock cancer diagnosis ‘not necessary’