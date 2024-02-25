Kings vs. Clippers: Norman Powell, Alex Len updates; injury news and scouting reports

The Kings will return to Crypto.com Arena almost one year to the day after they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in one of the most thrilling games the NBA has ever seen.

On Feb. 24, 2023, Malik Monk came off the bench to score 45 points and De’Aaron Fox had 42, leading the Kings to a 176-175 double-overtime victory over the Clippers in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history. The only time two teams have combined to score more points was when the Detroit Pistons beat the Denver Nuggets 186-184 in triple overtime in 1983.

The Kings and Clippers will meet again Sunday in Los Angeles with both teams jockeying for playoff position in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers are third in the West behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Kings are seventh,

The Kings (32-23) are listing backup center Alex Len as questionable due to illness and Sasha Vezenkov is out with a grade-3 right ankle sprain. Len has been serving as the primary backup to Domantas Sabonis recently. He had four points, four rebounds and two blocked shots in 14 minutes in Thursday’s 127-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Clippers (37-18) are listing Norman Powell as questionable due to a right ankle sprain. Powell is the team’s four-leading scorer, averaging 13.5 points while shooting 49.4% from the field and 45.3% from 3-point range.

The Clippers (36-17) were scheduled to visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday and the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. They were one of the hottest teams in the league before the All-Star break, winning 11 of 14 and 19 of 24 dating back to Dec. 26.

This will be the third of four meetings between the Kings and Clippers this season. The Clippers beat the Kings 131-117 on Nov. 29 in Sacramento and 119-99 on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles.

Scouting Sacramento

The Kings moved up to seventh in the West with Thursday’s win over the Spurs. They are a half game behind the Dallas Mavericks for sixth and one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for fifth.

Fox is averaging 26.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals. He is shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

Sabonis averages 20.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He leads the league in rebounding, double-doubles (51) and triple-doubles (19).

Malik Monk (15.2 ppg), Keegan Murray (14.8 ppg), Harrison Barnes (12.1 ppg) and Kevin Huerter (12.1 ppg) are also scoring in double figures.

Scouting Los Angeles

The Clippers are percentage points ahead of the Denver Nuggets for third in the West. They are two games behind the conference-leading Timberwolves and 1 ½ games behind the Thunder.

The Clippers are led by Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Leonard leads the team in scoring at 24.0 points per game.

George averages 22.1 points. Harden is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Westbrook is coming off the bench to average 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Center Ivaca Zubac averages 11.9 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Kings at Lakers

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Crypto.com Arena

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: Clippers -6.5

Over/under: 238.5

Injury report

Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Alex Len (illness). OUT — Jordan Ford (G League); Jalen Slawson (G League); Sasha Vezenkov (ankle).

Clippers: QUESTIONABLE — Norman Powell (ankle).

Feb. 25 at Los Angeles Clippers

Feb. 26 vs. Miami Heat

Feb. 28 at Denver Nuggets

March 1 at Minnesota Timberwolves

March 4 vs. Chicago Bulls