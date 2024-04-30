Kirsten Dunst Rings in Her Birthday with a Nod to 99 Cents Only Stores Closing

Kirsten Dunst appeared to respond to the recent news that 99 Cents Only stores around the country are going out of business as she marked her 42nd birthday

Gilbert Flores/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images Kirsten Dunst on March 14, 2024

Kirsten Dunst is celebrating her birthday in style.

As Dunst turned 42 on April 30, the Civil War star shared a photo of herself to Instagram at a 99 Cents Only store as she posed with multiple balloons. "HBD to me and R.I.P 99 cents 📷@observedbyus," she wrote in a caption to the photo, tagging the Instagram handle for her fashion label Observed By Us.

Dunst's post appeared to reference the recent news that the company that owns 99 Cents Only stores across the country has filed for bankruptcy. A press release the company issued on April 8 indicated all of its stores "have commenced going out of business sales."

"Happy birthday ❤️," Julianne Moore wrote in a comment on Dunst's birthday post. Dakota Fanning also shared some love for the Oscar nominee's birthday, adding five balloon emojis "🎈 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈" in another comment. Logan Miller, an actor and comedian who appeared alongside Dunst in 2013's The Bling Ring, wrote, "Happy freaking birthday!!!! Get those closing deals!"

Dunst's Observed By Us co-designer Jessica Herschko shared an additional tribute to the Oscar nominee on the brand's own Instagram page. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIRSTEN!" she wrote alongside multiple photos of the pair posing together over the years. "HERE’S TO MANY MORE YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP AND CREATIVE PARTNERSHIP! LOVE YOU!🌹🎈♥️🌼"



Karwai Tang/WireImage Kirsten Dunst on March 26, 2024

"Love you Jess ❤️❤️❤️," Dunst wrote in response to the post on their brand's social media page.

Dunst's birthday comes just over two weeks after her most recent film Civil War released in theaters. In the movie, Dunst plays a hardened photojournalist covering the final days of a brutal, modern-day American civil war in an imagined conflict set in the country's near future. The movie, which also stars Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Nick Offerman, has made $72.2 million at the worldwide box office since its April 12 release date



Jesse Plemons, Dunst's husband of nearly two years, makes a cameo appearance in the movie as a soldier who threatens Dunst's character and her colleagues near the film's conclusion. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Dunst said Plemons — whom she shares two sons with — normally "wouldn't play a part like this."



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

"He did a favor for us because that is a really disturbing role to play, so it's not like he was jumping at the chance to play the role," she said. "Even reading the script, it's one of the craziest things I've ever seen. When we rolled up to set, it was just very, very tense and emotional for everybody filming that scene."



Civil War, which marked Dunst's first movie since both she and Plemons, 36, received Oscar nominations for 2021's The Power of the Dog, is in theaters now.



